Indian Space Technology Investment; Nature-related Impacts; and Media Trends of 2025

Private Markets

India’s space technology sector drew $83.1 million in private equity investment this year through Nov. 12, nearly equaling the full-year 2024 total of $83.9 million. Though the scale of this investment trails that of China, where activity is dominated by government funding, Indian spacetech is poised to attract more venture capital through recent policy reforms and initiatives such as the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre.

“From a funding perspective, they are having a rapid institutionalization and regulatory opening,” Meghan Welch, managing director at Brown Gibbons Lang & Co., said in an interview. “India, even though it is a smaller share of global space funding overall, is accelerating very rapidly [and] moving up the curve in terms of its dominance in that sector.”