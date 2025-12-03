Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Daily Update — Decemeber 03, 2025

Indian Space Technology Investment; Nature-related Impacts; and Media Trends of 2025

Today is Wednesday, December 3, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.

Private Markets

India aims to accelerate space technology investment as China races ahead

 

India’s space technology sector drew $83.1 million in private equity investment this year through Nov. 12, nearly equaling the full-year 2024 total of $83.9 million. Though the scale of this investment trails that of China, where activity is dominated by government funding, Indian spacetech is poised to attract more venture capital through recent policy reforms and initiatives such as the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre.

 

“From a funding perspective, they are having a rapid institutionalization and regulatory opening,” Meghan Welch, managing director at Brown Gibbons Lang & Co., said in an interview. “India, even though it is a smaller share of global space funding overall, is accelerating very rapidly [and] moving up the curve in terms of its dominance in that sector.” 

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Nature, Nurture and Numbers: Nature-Related Impacts on S&P World Index Performance

 

The performance of the S&P World Index is being increasingly influenced by nature-related factors, as highlighted in a recent analysis by S&P Global Energy Horizons. Environmental changes and sustainability initiatives are playing a crucial role in shaping market dynamics and investment strategies. Companies with the lowest nature dependency risks have outperformed the rest of the S&P World Index by 13.8% over the last two years.

 

This trend underscores the importance of integrating environmental considerations into financial decision-making. Investors are shifting to more sustainable investment practices as they grow more aware of the risks and opportunities associated with nature-related impacts.

Artificial Intelligence

Listen: MediaTalk | Season 3 | Ep. 48 - A Few of Our Favorite Things From 2025

 

In this episode of the “MediaTalk” podcast, host Mike Reynolds revisited conversations with executives from Charter Communications, ESPN, TEGNA and Stagwell to highlight the trends that defined this year’s media environment. The topics covered included evolving distribution deals, sports rights and AI.

 

The podcast also explored shifts in consumer preferences and the rise of new content formats, highlighting how media companies are adapting to changing audience expectations and exploring new ways to engage viewers.

In case you missed it

  • Indonesia's state-owned utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) expects to secure most of the 103 LNG cargoes required for next year, a senior official at PLN Energi Primer Indonesia told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy.
  • The latest trends in US auto sales reveal little change in sales conditions. US light-vehicle sales in November are expected to be down more than 1% from the estimated October volume of 1.28 million units.
  • ExxonMobil completed the sale of its French refinery and chemicals business to North Atlantic. The sale signals ExxonMobil’s ongoing retreat from its European refining assets as it shift its focus on Asia and the US. 

