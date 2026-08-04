Higher Oil Prices Fuel EV Momentum; Private Credit Under Pressure; and Brazil’s Diesel Challenges

Energy & Commodities

The global oil shock triggered by the Middle East war is accelerating electric vehicle adoption, leading to a projected plateau in global oil demand. The International Energy Agency forecasts that oil demand could peak by 2030 under its stated energy policies, with up to 5 million barrels/day of oil displaced. Higher oil prices may further accelerate EV adoption by prompting additional policy initiatives and improving the economics for drivers — mirroring the historic shifts of previous crises.

Global EV sales rose 20% annually to a record 20 million units in 2025, cutting oil demand by about 1.7 million b/d. In 2026, EVs are expected to account for 28% of total car purchases, with this share potentially rising to 50% by 2035.