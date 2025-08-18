Climate Study Challenged; The Latest in IT; and Understanding Global Tensions

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The US Energy Department violated federal advisory committee laws when it created a climate report to justify repealing the US Environmental Protection Agency's endangerment finding, environmental groups said in a lawsuit.

The suit said the Energy Department study, which claimed the impacts of greenhouse gas emissions on the nation's climate are probably not as severe as many scientists believe, violated the Federal Advisory Committee Act by relying on an "unaccountable" and "secret" climate working group to make such claims. The Nixon-era statute requires government committees to have balanced viewpoints and hold public meetings. The Environmental Defense Fund and the Union of Concerned Scientists are the plaintiffs in the suit.