Climate Study Challenged; The Latest in IT; and Understanding Global Tensions

Daily Update — August 18, 2025
Today is Monday, August 18, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
The US Energy Department violated federal advisory committee laws when it created a climate report to justify repealing the US Environmental Protection Agency's endangerment finding, environmental groups said in a lawsuit.
The suit said the Energy Department study, which claimed the impacts of greenhouse gas emissions on the nation's climate are probably not as severe as many scientists believe, violated the Federal Advisory Committee Act by relying on an "unaccountable" and "secret" climate working group to make such claims. The Nixon-era statute requires government committees to have balanced viewpoints and hold public meetings. The Environmental Defense Fund and the Union of Concerned Scientists are the plaintiffs in the suit.
Artificial Intelligence
In today's rapidly evolving technological landscape, organizations are recalibrating their priorities to address economic uncertainties while focusing on critical technologies such as security, cloud computing and AI. Despite a general decline in tech spending intent, these areas show resilience, underscoring their significance in meeting operational requirements and achieving short-term objectives.
As AI and enterprise technology become increasingly pivotal in shaping future business opportunities and challenges, staying informed on key trends is essential.
Global Trade
Join us on the “Look Forward Podcast” as host Andy Critchlow interviews S&P Global Commodity Insights Senior Vice President for Global Geopolitics and International Affairs Carlos Pascual about a geopolitical landscape marked by increasing protectionism and the implications of recent tariff policies on global trade.
Carlos highlights the role of emerging economies in a shifting world order and examines the challenges of the energy transition amid rising tensions. Discover how these factors affect energy security, inflation and international relations.