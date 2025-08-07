Economy

In this episode of the “Look Forward” podcast, host Andy Critchlow and Paul Gruenwald, global chief economist at S&P Global Ratings, delve into the issues shaping the global economy in 2025. The discussion kicks off with an examination of central bank independence and its role in maintaining macroeconomic stability.

Critchlow and Gruenwaldexplore the state of the US economy and address the challenges posed by tariffs and political pressures, highlighting the fine line between growth and recession.