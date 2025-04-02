TPM Hot Topics; EU Economic Outlook; and Sustainability Amid Geopolitical Changes

Economy

The eurozone’s GDP growth for 2025 is expected to be modest, with a revised forecast of 0.9%, down from the previous estimate of 1.2%. This adjustment is attributed to rising uncertainty and increased US tariffs on European goods, which are anticipated to negatively affect demand. Analyses suggest that uncertainty will have a more significant effect on GDP than the tariffs themselves. However, starting in 2026, fiscal stimulus initiatives from Germany and the EU aimed at bolstering infrastructure and defense spending are projected to stimulate GDP growth.

Inflation forecasts for the EU were adjusted to 2% for 2026, slightly higher than the previous estimate of 1.8%. The European Central Bank is anticipated to begin raising interest rates in the latter half of 2026 following an expected rate cut to 2.25% in June 2025. The euro is projected to gradually appreciate toward 1.13 against the US dollar by 2027, contingent on the Federal Reserve initiating rate cuts by the end of 2025. Despite low unemployment, the bloc’s labor market remains under scrutiny due to real wages increasing faster than productivity.