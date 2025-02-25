US auto sales in February 2025 are expected to reach 1.23 million units, translating to an estimated sales pace of 16.1 million units (seasonally adjusted annual rate: SAAR). This would be a step up from the 15.6 million-unit pace of January 2025 and reflective of the volatile nature of the current auto demand environment.

“We expect that auto sales in February should recover mildly from the January 2025 result, but sustained momentum seems tough to come by, given the swirling economic and policy conditions facing auto consumers and automakers alike,” said Chris Hopson, principal analyst at S&P Global Mobility. “While pricing, inventory and incentive trends are seemingly moving in the right direction, respectively, to promote new vehicle sales growth unsettled buying conditions will likely continue to push against any consistent upshift for demand levels.”