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Daily Update — April 3, 2026
Today is Friday, April 3, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
The EU Emissions Trading System is facing its greatest challenge to date. European leaders and companies are warning that high carbon prices are undermining the bloc's industrial competitiveness and may prompt manufacturers to go abroad. In this episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, host Eklavya Gupte examined the factors driving turbulence in Europe's carbon market and the implications for the energy transition.
Irina Breilean, carbon price reporter at Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, explained how political pressure from member states has dragged EU allowance prices down by almost €30/metric ton of CO2 equivalent in recent months. Julia Michalak, EU policy director at the International Emissions Trading Association, outlined the Emissions Trading System reforms under consideration and explained why industrial competitiveness concerns are dominating climate policy debates. Pedro Barata, associate vice president for carbon markets and private sector decarbonization at the Environmental Defense Fund, offered a perspective on the political economy of carbon pricing and how the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism is changing from a climate tool to an industrial policy tool.
Artificial Intelligence
There is an adage that change happens slowly, then all at once. Nowhere is this more apparent than at the intersection of AI and cybersecurity, where AI’s speed, scalability and autonomy are transforming both cyberthreats and cyberrisk mitigation. AI is empowering attackers by reducing the cost of attacks and allowing threat actors to strike more quickly and effectively. The technology also increases cyber resilience by improving threat and vulnerability identification and shortening defense response times.
The change is not just evolutionary: Advancements in AI are creating new cybersecurity challenges. The use of agentic AI, for example, amplifies the risk of attackers compromising and controlling autonomous AI systems via prompt injection. In this report, S&P Global Ratings highlighted AI’s impact on cybersecurity and how this could affect companies’ creditworthiness.
Private Markets
US insurance regulators are taking steps to better understand the industry's exposure to private credit as investments in the asset class grow.
Exposure to private credit has sparked investor concern across industries as defaults and redemptions rise for the asset class. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners has made several changes to how it analyzes investment risk, including the formation of new task groups and updates to reporting requirements, to increase transparency and ensure regulators have the right tools to assess risk. The changes will allow insurance regulatory oversight to be more "nimble and responsive," according to Carrie Mears, an investment specialist with the Iowa Department of Insurance and Financial Services.
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