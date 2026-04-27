Indonesia’s Biodiesel Shift; Disruptions to Asian Oil; and China’s Dual Industrial Mandate

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Indonesia will stop importing subsidized low-grade diesel fuel from July 1 as the government enforces its B50 biodiesel program, which requires a 50% biodiesel blend, according to Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman.

"We will no longer import Solar starting July 1, when B50 takes effect,” Amran said April 19. “This is Indonesia's future energy because the source comes from palm oil." Solar is the Indonesian name for subsidized automotive diesel fuel, primarily used for public transport and small vehicles.

Indonesia is the world's largest producer and supplier of palm oil and has a 40% biodiesel mandate, also known as B40. In 2026, the country is fast-tracking biofuel mandates in the interest of energy security, as its energy subsidy bill has surged since April due to the ongoing war in the Middle East.