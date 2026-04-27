Indonesia’s Biodiesel Shift; Disruptions to Asian Oil; and China’s Dual Industrial Mandate

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Daily Update — April 27, 2026
Today is Monday, April 27, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Indonesia will stop importing subsidized low-grade diesel fuel from July 1 as the government enforces its B50 biodiesel program, which requires a 50% biodiesel blend, according to Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman.
"We will no longer import Solar starting July 1, when B50 takes effect,” Amran said April 19. “This is Indonesia's future energy because the source comes from palm oil." Solar is the Indonesian name for subsidized automotive diesel fuel, primarily used for public transport and small vehicles.
Indonesia is the world's largest producer and supplier of palm oil and has a 40% biodiesel mandate, also known as B40. In 2026, the country is fast-tracking biofuel mandates in the interest of energy security, as its energy subsidy bill has surged since April due to the ongoing war in the Middle East.
Global Trade
The Middle East conflict has sent ripples across the global energy landscape, with the spotlight on the Strait of Hormuz — a critical passageway for Asia-Pacific's energy imports. Amid trade flow disruptions, the path to recovery, resilience of physical oil markets and broader economic consequences are under intense scrutiny. The market is looking for answers on transparency in pricing, benchmark adjustments and market adaptation during these times.
In this episode of the “Oil Markets” podcast, S&P Global Energy Asia Energy Editor Sambit Mohanty discussed these key themes with Atul Arya, chief energy strategist; Daniel Colover, global head of oil and chemicals market engagement; and Vishrut Rana, Asia-Pacific senior economist at S&P Global Ratings.
Economy
Autonomy and productivity are emerging as the two central pillars of China’s industrial policies. Reinforced by the country’s latest Five-Year Plan, S&P Global believes that this dual mandate will continue to drive Beijing’s policies across a variety of sectors, despite uncertain payoffs and major challenges.
The latest report from S&P Global’s Look Forward Council examines how this dual mandate will change China’s industrial policy over the medium term. It also examines the key challenges and implications for sectoral upgrading and global supply chains.