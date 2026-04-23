Insights into the Middle East Conflict

Global Trade

The rights of ships transiting through international straits is "not negotiable," according to Gan Kim Yong, Singapore's deputy prime minister and minister for trade and industry. At Singapore Maritime Week 2026, Gan highlighted the importance of navigational freedoms under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) amid disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. Gan said the recent blockages are "not just a regional disruption" but "a systemic shock." They show how instability at a single maritime choke point can quickly cascade through energy prices, transport costs and supply chains, and how rule-based trading systems come under strain as multilateralism is challenged.

"UNCLOS has specified that ships and aircraft traveling to these straits must have the right transit passage,” Gan said. “This is something that we have to recognize and have to preserve, and that's why we need to continue to uphold rules and regulations in this regard."