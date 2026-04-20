EU Carbon Pricing; Disruptions to Emerging Markets; and Building Better Businesses

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Geopolitical shocks and an energy crisis spurred by the Middle East war are compelling European policymakers to reconsider how carbon pricing fits with energy security and industrial competitiveness, Dirk Forrister, president and CEO of the International Emissions Trading Association, told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, in an interview.

"We're in unprecedented times in terms of global energy markets and wars and really how business is responding to this new world order that's emerging," Forrister said on the sidelines of the European Climate Summit in Barcelona. "I think it's natural that there's some nervousness about what it means for the [Emissions Trading System]."

The comments reflect growing pressure on Brussels to introduce greater flexibility into the world's most established carbon market as European industry grapples with volatile energy costs and mounting competition from regions with lower climate compliance burdens.