EU Carbon Pricing; Disruptions to Emerging Markets; and Building Better Businesses

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Events
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Events
About S&P Global
Daily Update — April 20, 2026
Today is Monday, April 20, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Geopolitical shocks and an energy crisis spurred by the Middle East war are compelling European policymakers to reconsider how carbon pricing fits with energy security and industrial competitiveness, Dirk Forrister, president and CEO of the International Emissions Trading Association, told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, in an interview.
"We're in unprecedented times in terms of global energy markets and wars and really how business is responding to this new world order that's emerging," Forrister said on the sidelines of the European Climate Summit in Barcelona. "I think it's natural that there's some nervousness about what it means for the [Emissions Trading System]."
The comments reflect growing pressure on Brussels to introduce greater flexibility into the world's most established carbon market as European industry grapples with volatile energy costs and mounting competition from regions with lower climate compliance burdens.
Economy
Energy prices have reemerged as a key inflation risk for emerging markets. Higher energy prices due to the Middle East war have pushed median emerging market inflation to a post-2024 high, driven by housing and transport energy costs. Price controls dampened inflation for some countries in March, but broader second-round effects from persistent energy pressures remain a risk. Rising energy and food price risks linked to the Middle East war are keeping central banks cautious, pushing market-implied policy rates higher. Rate cuts will likely be delayed, with renewed hikes possible if inflation expectations become unanchored.
Credit vulnerabilities are also rising for emerging markets as the Middle East war and energy disruptions persist. Strong growth and supportive financing conditions can provide near-term resilience, but prolonged supply shocks would erode purchasing power, weaken fiscal and external positions, and tighten financing conditions.
Private Markets
In this episode of the “Private Markets 360°” podcast, Cathrin Petty, managing partner, cohead of North American private equity and global head of healthcare at CVC, shared her journey leading the firm’s €26 billion healthcare portfolio. With over three decades of experience across science, finance and global investment, Petty offered insights into CVC’s “think globally, act locally” strategy, highlighting the importance of partnership, innovation and a global perspective.