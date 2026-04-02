Record Renewables Output; Q2 Global Economic Outlook; and Private Market Signals

Energy Transition & Sustainability

European wind and solar power generation had a near-record week in the seven days to March 29, according to system data analyzed by Platts, a part of S&P Global Energy. Wind output rose by about one-third week over week to average nearly 90 gigawatts, with Germany and the UK setting new peak records, preliminary data from WindEurope and Elexon’s Balancing Mechanism Reporting System showed. Combined wind and solar output across the EU reached 18.4 terawatt-hours for the week, the highest during spring and the third-highest overall, according to European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity data aggregated by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE.

Volatile supply from wind and solar, alongside demand swings and overall elevated gas prices, are shaping hourly power prices, with large fluctuations ranging from negative hours during periods of oversupply to spikes above €200 per megawatt-hour during evening peaks, according to exchange data. Wind is forecast to fall sharply from April 1, before surging April 4–5, according to data from spotrenewables.com.