Carbon Capture in 2026; Interview With Goldman Sachs’ Kunal Shah; and Private Equity and Venture Capital Outlook

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Daily Update — April 16, 2026
Today is Thursday, April 16, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
The carbon capture, utilization and storage sector is maturing. Global operational capture capacity has reached 73 million metric tons/year, with nearly 1,300 projects in the pipeline, according to S&P Global Energy Horizons’ Clean Energy Technology Analytics. The market is bifurcating between regions that have solved regulatory challenges and those still navigating bureaucratic obstacles. From Iowa's cornfields to the North Sea's shipping lanes, future projects have clear regulation and proven economics.
Sustained enthusiasm, along with the uncertainties behind many early-stage projects, is shaping long-term integrated projections. By 2050, S&P Global Energy Horizons forecasts that the capacity of global carbon capture, utilization and storage projects will exceed 2 gigatons/year.
Capital Markets
In this episode of the “Leaders” podcast, Kunal Shah, co-CEO of Goldman Sachs International and global cohead of fixed income, currency and commodities, joined host Joe Cass to unpack the story of how he became one of the company’s youngest managing directors — and what that experience taught him about performance, mentorship and taking the right risks.
Private Markets
Private equity fund managers are focused on value creation amid economic uncertainty. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence’s “2026 Private Equity and Venture Capital Outlook” report, managers lack confidence that they can ride economic growth to a strong exit.
Instead, general partners leading private equity and venture capital funds are prioritizing operational improvements that protect and build value at portfolio companies for a limited partner base seeking increased distributions. This report is based on responses provided by global private markets participants surveyed in February, including fund managers and limited partners.