Carbon Capture in 2026; Interview With Goldman Sachs’ Kunal Shah; and Private Equity and Venture Capital Outlook

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The carbon capture, utilization and storage sector is maturing. Global operational capture capacity has reached 73 million metric tons/year, with nearly 1,300 projects in the pipeline, according to S&P Global Energy Horizons’ Clean Energy Technology Analytics. The market is bifurcating between regions that have solved regulatory challenges and those still navigating bureaucratic obstacles. From Iowa's cornfields to the North Sea's shipping lanes, future projects have clear regulation and proven economics.

Sustained enthusiasm, along with the uncertainties behind many early-stage projects, is shaping long-term integrated projections. By 2050, S&P Global Energy Horizons forecasts that the capacity of global carbon capture, utilization and storage projects will exceed 2 gigatons/year.