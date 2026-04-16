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Daily Update — April 16, 2026

Carbon Capture in 2026; Interview With Goldman Sachs’ Kunal Shah; and Private Equity and Venture Capital Outlook

Today is Thursday, April 16, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.

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Energy Transition & Sustainability

2026 CCUS: Navigating the tides of the great realignment

 

The carbon capture, utilization and storage sector is maturing. Global operational capture capacity has reached 73 million metric tons/year, with nearly 1,300 projects in the pipeline, according to S&P Global Energy Horizons’ Clean Energy Technology Analytics. The market is bifurcating between regions that have solved regulatory challenges and those still navigating bureaucratic obstacles. From Iowa's cornfields to the North Sea's shipping lanes, future projects have clear regulation and proven economics.

 

Sustained enthusiasm, along with the uncertainties behind many early-stage projects, is shaping long-term integrated projections. By 2050, S&P Global Energy Horizons forecasts that the capacity of global carbon capture, utilization and storage projects will exceed 2 gigatons/year.

Capital Markets

Listen: Goldman Sachs: From Intern To International Co-CEO

 

In this episode of the “Leaders” podcast, Kunal Shah, co-CEO of Goldman Sachs International and global cohead of fixed income, currency and commodities, joined host Joe Cass to unpack the story of how he became one of the company’s youngest managing directors — and what that experience taught him about performance, mentorship and taking the right risks.

Private Markets

2026 Private Equity and Venture Capital Outlook

 

Private equity fund managers are focused on value creation amid economic uncertainty. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence’s “2026 Private Equity and Venture Capital Outlook” report, managers lack confidence that they can ride economic growth to a strong exit.

 

Instead, general partners leading private equity and venture capital funds are prioritizing operational improvements that protect and build value at portfolio companies for a limited partner base seeking increased distributions. This report is based on responses provided by global private markets participants surveyed in February, including fund managers and limited partners.

In case you missed it

  • Despite a strong year for global equities in 2025, 81.8% of active funds in Europe failed to outperform their benchmarks, according to the latest SPIVA® Europe Year-End 2025 Scorecard.
  • The US blockade of Iranian ports will do little to change the effective halt in shipping transits via the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran's control of the key energy shipping route has limited trade flows since late February, the head of the International Maritime Organization said April 13.
  • Asian cobalt prices are expected to remain elevated through the second quarter as export disruptions from the Democratic Republic of Congo persist and Indonesian production faces potential constraints from sulfur shortages, raising concerns about feedstock availability.

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