Brazil Split on GHG Protocol Update; New Economics of Live Sports; and Performance of Leading Hedge Funds

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Proposed revisions to the global Greenhouse Gas Protocol have sparked debate within Brazil's energy sector.

Critics said that stricter rules — such as the hourly matching of energy consumption and renewable generation, as well as tighter geographical requirements for certificates — could discourage companies from adhering to emissions standards and trading guarantees of origin, especially in developing markets such as Brazil, where certification is not mandatory. Additionally, the new rules could favor large energy suppliers and drive participants away from the market for international renewable energy certificates (I-RECs).

Conversely, some major generators see potential benefits, suggesting that the increased integrity and differentiation of I-RECs could address Brazil's persistent certificate oversupply and support higher prices for certificates that meet the new standards.