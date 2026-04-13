Balancing Sustainability Priorities; AI as a Business Strategy; and Manufacturing Input Prices

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Sustainability has become a story of how stakeholders balance near-term priorities with long-term realities. The war in the Middle East has continued to unfold in the first quarter of 2026, affecting energy, supply chains and financial markets globally. Companies and countries are weighing immediate needs such as energy security, affordability and availability against longer-term priorities such as sustainability and decarbonization. The war is altering the energy calculus, putting energy security firmly in the spotlight. But this could reinforce some countries’ renewable energy rollout as oil and gas supply chains unravel and prices soar.

This collection of research by S&P Global Sustainable1 offers insight into how markets are navigating competing priorities. We expect a robust trajectory for clean technology in 2026, even as some markets roll back sustainability policies. We explore how the EU is revising its regulations to balance sustainability and competitiveness. Our research shows that financial institutions are making progress on decarbonization and Scope 3 emissions disclosure, even as the outlook for sustainable bond markets appears neutral in 2026. We also explore how some companies are responding to mounting physical climate change risks with adaptation efforts.