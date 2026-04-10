Food Security Shocks; AI-Driven Renewables Deals; and The Frontier of Cyberrisk

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Daily Update — April 10, 2026
Today is Friday April 10, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Global Trade
The effective blockage of the Strait of Hormuz is amplifying risks across global food supply chains, particularly for import-dependent economies that rely on stable energy flows and affordable freight. Higher fuel costs and insurance premiums are affecting agricultural production, processing and distribution, widening the affordability gap for low- and middle-income countries already challenged by inflation and currency weakness. These shocks are interacting with existing structural fragilities in food systems, including weak infrastructure, longer supply chains and limited storage capacity, and could lead to affected countries considering export restrictions on staple foods.
The duration of the Middle East war will determine whether this episode becomes a persistent drag on global food security and trade. Existing inventories and supply adjustments may absorb a short-term disruption. If the conflict lasts through key planting and harvesting cycles, however, there could be serious structural impacts.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
North American renewable energy companies are expanding beyond traditional wind, solar and storage to meet surging power demand, especially from AI and data center customers. This has triggered a wave of acquisitions, with private equity, infrastructure funds and hyperscalers competing for renewable assets. Recent high-profile deals include the $10.7 billion acquisition of AES by a consortium led by BlackRock and EQT, and Google’s $4.75 billion purchase of Intersect Power.
However, renewable energy developers are facing significant challenges: Public market valuations are weak, returns are being squeezed by inflation and higher interest rates, and early-stage projects in saturated markets have lost much of their value. With data centers expected to account for a large portion of load growth in the next decade, developers are competing for a limited pool of financing from hyperscalers investing in AI.
Artificial Intelligence
Rapid innovation in crypto assets, quantum computing and AI is redefining cyberrisk for corporates and critical infrastructure. These technologies are enabling more sophisticated types of fraud, data theft and operational disruption.
From a credit and risk perspective, these developments are pushing cyber resilience to the forefront of governance and risk management assessments. Issuers are under growing pressure to strengthen controls, invest in quantum-resistant cryptography, enhance incident response, and embed AI as a defensive tool and a monitored risk factor. Regulators are also heightening expectations of disclosure, resilience testing and board oversight. Entities that lag in adaptation could face elevated operational, reputational and credit risks.