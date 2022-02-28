Deep Dive: Electric vehicles and batteries

The evidence around electrification and the shift to battery-powered electric cars points to one indisputable fact: The future is here, even if the fervor of early adopters who saw a rapid transition from the gas-powered engine of the last century is proving to be a bit too much, too soon.

Attaining mass-market acceptance of EVs is a slow process and still far from certain. Some markets — China, other parts of Asia, Europe, and some regions within the US — are embracing the EV movement, but recent signs from S&P Global Mobility point to more and more EVs sitting in dealer showrooms.

One of the keys to mass-market adoption is achieving price parity with combustion engine vehicles. But other factors are also relevant such as the need for longer-lasting battery charges and more efficient and ubiquitous charging stations. Both represent hurdles to converting buyers accustomed to a world built around the combustion engine.

If successful, however, the electrification transition will upend the industry's infrastructure, economics, technologies and supporting services in a way that stakeholders are only starting to address and comprehend.

But what is the path, and what is standing in the way?

A warning about the supply chain

In the combustion-engine era, the automotive sector became well versed in dealing with supply chain risk. With electrification, risk now shifts further upstream given its reliance on critical raw materials and components.

Efforts by China's automotive industry to establish a dominant position throughout the EV supply chain have been successful. Chinese suppliers have acquired the elements necessary to construct EV batteries at scale: the cathode and anode in traction-battery cells and the pack itself. They have also acquired significant stakes in inverters, converters, controllers and charging technology.

A sign of China's success can be seen in its emerging dominance of EV exports globally. (See chart, "China builds dominance in electrification products") China exported 1.47 million vehicles in the 12 months to Oct. 31, 2023. That represented 34% of all exports by value, up from 30% the same month a year earlier and 2% in 2019, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Similarly, China accounted for 68% of all global exports of lithium-ion batteries — including EV and electronic devices products — over the same period, up from 63% a year earlier and 44% in 2019. The chart "China builds dominance in electrification products" illustrates China's rapid rise in the share of global exports of EVs and lithium-ion batteries that power them.



Some regions are turning to legislative pressure and trade controls to compete with China. In October 2023, the European Commission launched an investigation into Chinese subsidies of its EV industry. The investigation is expected to take up to 13 months and could result in the EU imposing duties on Chinese EV imports. The Chinese government has stated that it is "very much dissatisfied" with the investigation, which it asserts lacks evidence and does not meet World Trade Organization regulations.

But those components are nothing without their raw materials, and in that area, China holds a further advantage either in accessing them locally or sourcing from other countries. The chart "Chinese producers dominate in battery markets for light passenger vehicles" highlights S&P Global Mobility's May 2023 forecast for key raw materials, including lithium, nickel, cobalt and graphite, and their sourcing.



In the case of battery raw materials, a supply crunch could materialize within this decade. For lithium, S&P Global Mobility forecasts a sixfold increase in demand between 2022 and 2030, from some 60,000 metric tons to 370,000 metric tons for light passenger vehicle applications alone. Lithium supply will be unable to meet demand by 2027, creating a bottleneck for automotive supply. Lithium takes nearly 16 years on average to reach the market after initial discovery; thus, there is no readily available source of additional supply. For this reason, the industry is prioritizing battery recycling.

Timing mismatches present additional challenges Simultaneously, while navigating long-term structural challenges, the industry must deal with a series of timing mismatches, including the following: Short-term volatility in vehicle demand and the resulting near-term manufacturing volumes required versus the multiyear process needed to build new factories and charging infrastructure. The volatility in production can be seen in manufacturing rates, which slowed to 10% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2023, in part due to labor strikes by the United Auto Workers union, from 18% a quarter earlier. Growth is expected to accelerate back to an average 33% rate in 2024. (See chart, "Slowdown in production expected to be fleeting") Short-term volatility in commodity prices for key materials, driven in part by the balance of supply and demand for vehicles, versus the multiyear process needed to identify, develop and commercialize new sources of materials.

Geopolitics and the race to secure critical minerals

Certain raw materials are considered critical and share some common characteristics:

There is no alternative or substitute in their high-technology usage. These are typically found in the energy transition, green transportation and intelligent manufacturing.





Their distribution and availability are inconsistent across global regions.





They are subject to a volatile geopolitical environment.

In the US, for example, the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 resulted in intensified demand for cobalt, nickel, lithium and copper. This prompted Indonesia, among other nations, to pursue negotiations with the US toward free trade agreements to plug supply gaps. Other countries, including Australia, India and South Korea, have devised their own critical minerals strategies.

Although critical minerals vary across geographies depending on domestic availability, supplier countries have a glut of certain bulk minerals (copper and aluminum, for example) and high-tech minerals (cobalt, lithium, etc.). But the situation is fluid; today's oversupply could turn into a deficit in a few years. Estimates suggest that demand for the raw materials needed to manufacture EV batteries will outstrip supply starting in 2030. This is because developing a raw materials mine takes seven to eight years, while the turnaround time for downstream manufacturing facilities is much quicker.

With the race on for countries to secure materials, the definition of supply chain security will change over the next five to seven years, from one in which countries seek a diversified, sustainable solution for sources of critical materials to comprehensive supply, technology, political and trade competition. Those who succeed will develop a "whole chain" mindset whereby exploration, mining, beneficiation, separation, metallurgical applications and recovery will be undertaken by establishing exclusive alliances and trade partnerships.

At the same time, countries that supply critical minerals — including Indonesia, Malaysia and Mongolia — may avoid these alliances and indulge in nationalism to drive economic prosperity at home, in turn creating regional divergences in production costs.

Asia's manufacturing superiority

Beyond raw materials, China has a sourcing advantage on rare earth elements necessary for electric motors. It recently announced that it wants to control exports of gallium, germanium and graphite as well as rare earth mining equipment and technologies, prompting other countries to reassess their supply chain exposure. The move marks an important shift for China, whose primary focus has been on batteries, because rare earths are more difficult to replace than raw materials.

Asia, led by China, South Korea and Japan, is by far the most sophisticated region in terms of EV parts manufacturing, especially batteries. To maintain its lead, many EV battery suppliers in the region are increasingly investing abroad.

In China's case, battery manufacturers expanded rapidly ahead of demand with the result that capacity utilization rates have slumped to less than 50% in the first eight months of 2023, according to S&P Global Ratings estimates. The industry may therefore be ripe for consolidation.

Exports are helping to ease some of the effects for Asian manufacturers. South Korean and Japanese companies see more robust opportunities in North America, while China is making a bigger splash in Europe.

Global exports of EVs from the seven largest export markets reached $100 billion in the 12 months to Sept. 30, 2023, with China and the EU accounting for one-third each, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. (see chart, "Chinese exporters focus on EU, others on US") South Korea and Japan represented 13% and 6%, respectively.

The EU accounted for 41% of China's exports of EVs, followed by the UK with 15% and the US with only 1%.

The US and Canada combined accounted for 37% of exports from South Korea and Japan, respectively, while the EU represented 35% and 27%.

Other major export markets include the UK, with 75% of exports headed to the EU, and Mexico, with 68% headed to the US and 30% to the EU.



The changing landscape

Although overall EV demand was sluggish in 2023, some markets are showing relative strength. And, because battery manufacturing and supply chains are less developed outside of Asia, many global automakers are relying on imports to meet their demand. For Chinese battery manufacturers, the upside is especially strong in Europe, where Chinese producers already have been capturing market share from South Korean competitors.

Europe has proven politically and economically more attractive for China's producers. The 25% tariffs imposed by the US on EV imports since 2018 have been continued by the Biden administration as it strives to reduce its reliance on technology supplies from China. The political landscape will continue to shift into 2025 following the US elections, as discussed in "Supply chain politics: National security meets economic growth."

A rebalancing of trade between the EU and China There has been a rapid shift in the balance of trade between China and the EU in the automotive sector. While the EU's automakers have set up shop in China, the latter's manufacturers have accessed the EU more directly with exports. S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows the EU exported 309,500 vehicles to China in 2016. (see chart, "EU swings to net buyer of vehicles from China") In the 12 months to Sept. 30, 2023, the EU was a net importer of 389, 600 vehicles including all propulsion technologies, including a net import of 406,185 EVs and a net export of just 16,584 internal combustion and hybrid vehicles. That shift is a significant driver of the European Commission's adoption of the Trump administration concern about the trade-in-goods deficit with China.

That European promise has been undermined by a recent European Commission investigation into Chinese subsidies of its EV industry. Ultimately, European automakers need batteries to supply their EVs, and European suppliers do not have the capacity to satisfy that demand. Further enhancing China's prospects is that some Chinese battery manufacturers are setting up production facilities in Europe.

There are risks to both China's manufacturers' prospects in Europe and European manufacturers' sourcing of critical materials and products — particularly in the rare earths sphere — based on the EU's investigation. Should it result in tariffs, China may respond with export restrictions over rare earth magnets needed for EV motors.

While Chinese companies are expanding into Europe and boosting their exports, South Korean manufacturers — once the dominant suppliers of batteries to the continent — are expected to make a big move in the US over the next two to three years. The reason is a tax incentive under the Inflation Reduction Act, created as part of a strategic initiative to establish its own EV value chain. By producing clean-energy parts such as batteries in the US, South Korean companies are eligible for the Advanced Manufacturing Product Credit under the act.

S&P Global Mobility forecasts show that Hyundai Motor will be the fourth-largest producer of EVs in the US, Mexico and Canada combined in 2025, though it will slip behind Stellantis in 2026 and Toyota and Volkswagen by 2030 based on current factory rollout plans. (See chart, "Tesla set to maintain lead in US EV production")

Under the terms of the Inflation Reduction Act, starting in 2024, any electric car with battery components supplied by what the US deems "foreign entities of concern" is ineligible for tax credits. As such, manufacturers affected by the law could lose cost competitiveness and the incentive to invest or produce in the US market. The precise list of "foreign entities of concern" has yet to be defined, providing the US government with some latitude in implementing the regulations. Notably, the January 2024 list of approved vehicles does not include any built in China or with battery packs manufactured in China.

Dealing with range anxiety: Challenges from charging Once an EV is built and sold, the next challenge is the equivalent of refueling for the owner — in this case, recharging. The EV is more flexible than the internal combustion engine, which is captive to refueling at service stations. Charging can occur in a multitude of scenarios — at home, in public parking lots or garages, and at roadside rest stops. Such options, however, are limited or face other constraints: not enough chargers, inconsistent reliability of the charging stations, the length of time to achieve a full charge, and the battery's ability to receive the charge itself. A developed-versus-developing world component is another consideration. Because many developing nations may not have the infrastructure to support a mass charging network, much of the underdeveloped world will likely remain an internal-combustion haven for the foreseeable future. Four major questions must be addressed, many of which require government policy intervention that has yet to clearly emerge. Who will pay for the chargers? There is no shortage of candidates, including oil companies (BP and Shell have teamed up to put chargers at their gas stations, for example), utilities (which can support both home stations and "around town" systems), startups (which are causing a confusing fragmentation), car manufacturers (Tesla being the prime example with its supercharger network) and other infrastructure owners (Starbucks with Volvo, for example).





Which equipment should be used? Standardization is approaching rapidly for fast charging, driven by Tesla's standard being adopted by other automakers in the US. That has yet to happen in the rest of the world.





Is there sufficient infrastructure? Rapid charging has significant voltage requirements, which may require strengthening backbone networks, particularly in emerging markets and underdeveloped networks such as the US.





Will the charger supply chain be sufficient? The charging boxes are simple enough, but given that cheaper is better, there may be some confrontation on producing and exporting the boxes. It is likely that local-content rules (like in the Inflation Reduction Act) will be implemented.

