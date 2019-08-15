Women as Drivers of Economic Growth

Aug. 15 2019 — The dynamism of our global economy is truly unprecedented. And, in an environment like today’s, change is far from the exception—it is the rule.

Our data and analytics show that one change in particular can have a direct impact on creating a more equitable international system, ultimately driving sustainable development across the world. That change is working to increase women’s economic participation and foster an inclusive economy, which has the potential to drive growth and positively impact all global citizens.

It is a change that is already in the making. S&P Global has written extensively about the role of women in global markets and the economy.

The latest research in our Women, Work and Wealth series is designed to explore the inclusive economic benefits of increasing women’s participation in the workforce. Our analysis posits that the financial future truly is female—and that women are increasingly a market force with the power to shape economic trends worldwide.

Active in the Workforce

When women are active participants in the workforce, they have more money with which to invest, and we see that in the form of a measurable market impact. With an increase in American female labor force participation alone, our research shows that the acceleration to American GDP growth could add $5.87 trillion to global market capitalization over the next 10 years.

That’s just the potential impact of the increased participation of women in the United States—what are the implications when we think about female financial empowerment on an international scale?