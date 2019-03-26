What Drives Chinese Megabanks' Stand-Alone Credit Profiles?

Mar. 26 2019 — As China's economic growth rate slows, the largest state-owned commercial banks will continue to shoulder more policy initiatives. S&P Global Ratings believes that with broader responsibility comes a higher likelihood of government support.

On March 25, 2019, we revised our assessment on the likelihood of extraordinary government support to extremely high from very high for China's "Big Four" banks--Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC; A/Stable/A-1), China Construction Bank Corp. (CCB; A/Stable/A-1), Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. (ABC; A/Stable/A-1), Bank of China Ltd. (BOC; A/Stable/A-1)--and Postal Savings Bank of China Co. Ltd. (PSBC; A/Stable/A-1), the sixth-largest by assets.

At the same time, we lifted the business position assessments, and in turn the stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs) on the Big Four.

In this FAQ, we answer investors' questions, including on why credit divergence is deepening in China's banking sector; the impact of policy pressure; and why we did not change our assessment of another megabank, Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. (BoCom; A-/Stable/A-2). We also address global peer comparisons, and explore the Chinese policy mandate for increased lending to small and micro firms, a sector typically having higher credit risk.

Frequently Asked Questions

What's behind the higher assessment of the Big Four's business position?

This revision reflects ongoing credit divergence in the Chinese banking industry. We believe the Big Four have superior business and revenue resilience, as demonstrated amid recent regulatory tightening. In contrast, some other Chinese banks had to quickly overhaul their business growth models, breaking their dependence on interbank funding including lowering interbank exposures and restructuring their wealth- management product businesses. In some cases, asset bases shrunk amid worsening operating performance metrics.

We now see China's Big Four as significantly stronger compared with the sector average. In our view, monetary and regulatory policies tend to be more advantageous for these larger players, even when accounting for profitability pressures that come with fulfilling government initiatives, including some state-guided lending. These and other comparative advantages contribute to the banks' higher stand-alone creditworthiness. We lifted stand-alone credit profiles to 'a-' from 'bbb+' for BOC and to 'bbb+' from 'bbb' for ICBC, CCB, and ABC.

We did not change our view on PSBC's business position; this is because we see its business position as strong given PSBC's relative size. In particular, we note the bank's smaller loan portfolio. Our thinking is similar on BoCom, China's fifth-largest bank. We also do not view BoCom's business position to be very strong, given its smaller market share relative to the Big Four.

And what's behind the higher support level?

The policy roles of the Big Four have not receded as fast as our previous expectations. We now believe the Big Four play a critical role to China's government, and will continue to do so in the foreseeable future. As a result, we now see an extremely high likelihood for these banks to receive extraordinary government support.

Examples of substantial policy roles include the guidance for megabanks to increase lending to micro and small-sized enterprises (MSEs). Other key policy roles contributing to our assessment include the Big Four's continued substantial role in financing government bonds, facilitating debt-to-equity swaps to help corporates deleverage, cutting bank fees to reduce the financial burden of corporate borrowers, and financial support for certain troubled Chinese conglomerates.

We now view PSBC as a bank with critical role to the Chinese government and has an extremely high likelihood of receiving extraordinary government support. The rationale for PSBC leans more on its financial inclusion policy, serving rural communities and substantial holdings of government and quasi government and policy bank securities.

Why didn't S&P Global Ratings raise the issuer credit ratings on the five banks? Especially given some of the big four banks' underlying hybrid capital instruments were upgraded.

Our issuer credit ratings on banks consider their SACP, government support, and the creditworthiness of the support provider--the Chinese government. Upgrading these banks would equalize the ratings with that on the Chinese sovereign, at 'A+'. Such an equalization would require the banks' SACPs to be at least 'a' level or our view the likelihood of extraordinary support to be almost certain. Both of these conditions are highly unlikely to be met in the foreseeable future. The ratings on the megabanks--ICBC, CCB, ABC, BOC, BoCom, and PSBC--could be positively affected should we take a positive action on our sovereign ratings on Chinese government.