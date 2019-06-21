Jun. 21 2019 — In a relatively quiet week on the data front, U.S. monetary policy was front and center. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) left rates unchanged but lost patience in its policy stance.

As we had expected, the FOMC decided this week to leave its target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 2.25%-2.50%. But between its policy statement, summary of economic projections, and Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference, it was hard to miss that the policy stance is now firmly biased toward easing. It reinforces our view that the Fed will be cutting rates soon, perhaps as early as in September.

And it is not only the Fed that has turned dovish. As trade tensions wear on and business confidence has drifted lower, other central banks have also become decidedly dovish, as evidenced by the latest communications from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ). The ECB, especially, opened the door to renewed asset purchases and further rate cuts earlier this week.

For the Fed, while financial stability concerns linger, the persistence of low inflation (realized and expected) gives room to accommodate more in an effort to offset downside risks to growth (and employment) emanating from slower global growth and trade policy-related crosscurrents (see chart).

One reason the Fed might not cut rates sooner--as the financial markets are currently suggesting--is that the Fed, back in March, announced its intention to stop reducing the size of its balance sheet by September. We can't help but think that "easing" by cutting rates before September while also "tightening" by shrinking the balance sheet would seem odd.

Nevertheless, given the increased "uncertainties" to the outlook and the "muted inflation pressures," the likely direction for policy is to cut rates. The committee, in its statement, dropped the word "patient" in its approach, and instead said that it "will closely monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook and will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion." In the Fed's vernacular, this gets close to the Fed saying that it will cut rates at the first sign of trouble--an implicit nod to rising trade, financial, and geopolitical risks to the growth outlook.

In fact, in the Fed's revised economic forecasts, although there wasn't any drastic change, the interest rate shifts in the participants' forecasts stand out (see table 1). The median forecast for year-end 2019 remained unchanged at 2.4, but the 2019 projections now show seven participants expecting two quarter-point cuts, one expecting one cut, eight expecting no change, and one expecting a quarter-point increase. Chairman Powell, in his press conference, acknowledged that many of the policymakers who wrote down a flat rate path also believed the case for cuts had increased.

The median projection was lowered to 2.1% from 2.6% for 2020 and lowered to 2.4% from 2.6% for year-end 2021. What a difference a year makes: Just one year ago, at its June 2018 meeting, the Fed forecasted three rate increases in 2019 and expected the policy rate to reach 3.4% by 2020, a full percentage point above its current projection. The median estimate of the longer-run federal funds rate declined 25 basis points to 2.50%, suggesting a reduction in the equilibrium real federal funds rate to 0.5%.

Of course, any future cuts are data dependent, so the June employment data out in early July are key on the data front, especially after a very soft payroll gain last month (+75,000). Additionally, trade talks with China in the coming weeks surrounding the G-20 meeting (end of June) are going to be an important marker.

The FOMC's Summary Of Economic Projections (June Versus March Meeting) --Median-- --Central tendency-- --Range-- Variable 2019 2020 2021 Longer run 2019 2020 2021 Longer run 2019 2020 2021 Longer run Change in real GDP 2.1 2 1.8 1.9 2.0-2.2 1.8-2.2 1.8-2.0 1.8-2.0 2.0-2.4 1.5-2.3 1.5-2.1 1.7-2.1 March projection 2.1 1.9 1.8 1.9 1.9-2.2 1.8-2.0 1.7-2.0 1.8-2.0 1.6-2.4 1.7-2.2 1.5-2.2 1.7-2.2 Unemployment rate 3.6 3.7 3.8 4.2 3.6-3.7 3.5-3.9 3.6-4.0 4.0-4.4 3.5-3.8 3.3--4.0 3.3-4.2 3.6-4.5 March projection 3.7 3.8 3.9 4.3 3.6-3.8 3.6-3.9 3.7-4.1 4.1-4.5 3.5-4.0 3.4-4.1 3.4-4.2 4.0-4.6 PCE inflation 1.5 1.9 2.0 2.0 1.5-1.6 1.9-2.0 2.0-2.1 2.0 1.4-1.7 1.8-2.1 1.9-2.2 2.0 March projection 1.8 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.8-1.9 2.0-2.1 2.0-2.1 2.0 1.6-2.1 1.9-2.2 2.0-2.2 2.0 Core PCE inflation 1.8 1.9 2.0 1.7-1.8 1.7-2.0 2.0-2.1 1.4-1.8 1.8-2.1 1.8-2.2 March projection 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.9-2.0 2.0-2.1 2.0-2.1 1.8-2.2 1.8-2.2 1.9-2.2 Fed funds rate 2.4 2.1 2.4 2.5 1.9-2.4 1.9-2.4 1.9-2.6 2.5-3.0 1.9-2.6 1.9-3.1 1.9-3.1 2.4-3.3 March projection 2.4 2.6 2.6 2.8 2.4-2.6 2.4-2.9 2.4-2.9 2.5-3.0 2.4-2.9 2.4-3.4 2.4-3.6 2.5-3.5

Review Of Economic Indicators Released In The Past Two Weeks (June 10, 2019-June 21, 2019) Latest period Jun-19 May-19 Apr-19 Level year ago % year-over-year Labor market Jobless claims ('000s) (four-week average) 6/15/2019 217.25 220.8 207 221 Consumer spending and confidence Consumer Sentiment Index (University of Michigan) Jun 97.9 100 97.2 98.2 Business activity and sentiment Industrial Production (% change) May 0.4 (0.4) 2.0 Capacity utilization (level, rate) May 78.1 77.9 78.1 Retail sales (% change) May 0.5 0.3 3.2 Retail sales less auto (% change) May 0.5 0.5 4.4 Business inventories (% change) April 0.5 5.3 Philadelphia Fed General Business Conditions Index June 0.3 16.6 8.5 20.8 Empire State General Business Conditions Index June (8.6) 17.8 10.1 24.4 Leading indicators (%, m/m) May 0 0.1 2.5 Housing and construction Housing permits (SAAR, mil. units) May 1.29 1.29 1.30 Housing starts (SAAR, mil. units) May 1.27 1.28 1.33 Housing completion (SAAR, mil. units) May 1.21 1.34 1.25 External sector Import prices (% change) May (0.3) 0.1 (1.5) Export prices (% change) May (0.2) 0.1 (0.7) Prices PPI-final demand (% change) May 0.1 0.2 1.8 CPI (% change) May 0.1 0.3 1.8 Core CPI (% change) May 0.1 0.1 2.0 Q1 19 Q4 18 Q3 18 Current account balance (level, bil. $) (130.4) (143.9) (125.7) Notes: Jobless claims are weekly data. Core CPI excludes food and energy. Sources: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, and U.S. Census Bureau.

