The Top Five Global Miners Remain Sensitive to Environmental and Social Risks

The miners' management teams and boards of directors are sensitive to these emerging risks, and have made tangible progress in addressing them over the past five years.

The top five global mining companies continue to strengthen their balance sheets, and we expect them to withstand even a relatively severe downturn without undermining the ratings.

Jun. 18 2019 — The top five global mining companies--Anglo American PLC, BHP Billiton Ltd., Glencore PLC, Rio Tinto PLC, and Vale S.A.--continue to strengthen their balance sheets, with most having reached or even exceeded their gearing objectives. This is thanks to a combination of favorable industry conditions and conservative financial policies. In contrast to several previous commodity cycles, these companies have so far refrained from undertaking large acquisitions or multiple ambitious greenfield projects, preferring to return cash to shareholders.

Therefore, in a hypothetical stress scenario we have run to evaluate how the top five miners would fare in a downturn, the miners remain resilient to a sharp decline in metal prices from as early as 2020, generating at least neutral free operating cash flow (FOCF) and maintaining credit metrics well in line with the current ratings.

However, at the same time, environmental and social risks are becoming increasingly important for mining companies' credit quality. The failure of Vale's Brumadinho dam in Brazil in January this year highlighted the severity of these risks in the mining sector. In addition to a low-probability, high-severity event like dam failure, the mining sector is exposed to longer-term environmental and social risks, such as the pressure to limit greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, injuries to employees, and the impact on communities local to the mining sites.

While these risks are unlikely to have a material impact on the ratings on the top five mining companies over the next one-to-two years, their importance is growing in line with global regulators' and investors' increasing focus on this area with assets invested according to ESG-related strategies reaching $30 trillion in 2018. We therefore believe that miners' relative exposure to these risks, as well as managements' mitigation policies, will have more influence on the miners' competitive positions over the medium and long term.

The top five miners' management teams and boards of directors are sensitive to environmental and social risks, and have made tangible progress in addressing them over the past five years. Four out of the five companies have reduced their carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions per ton of the copper equivalent production between 2014 and 2018 for example. (Copper equivalent production converts the production of all commodities into tons of copper, based on our long-term price assumptions.) On average, the companies reduced emissions by 6% annually, mostly as a result of asset disposals. As for social risks, we see an improving safety track record and continued engagement with local communities.

The Top Five Global Miners Will Perform Strongly This Year

Despite growing concerns about global economic growth, commodity prices remain healthy in the first half of 2019. This is thanks to a limited increase in supply--and in some cases, production disruptions--and better demand for commodities than expected. We expect that the top five miners with exposure to iron ore and copper will report another set of very strong results this year.

The combination of supportive commodity prices and relatively cautious financial policies continue to translate into robust rating headroom for the top five global miners. Most of the companies have reached or even exceeded their gearing objectives. For example, as of Dec. 31, 2018, Rio Tinto had reported net debt of only $0.3 billion. In addition, we believe that the big five, like most other companies in the mining sector, will continue to focus on organic growth and improving their cost profiles, rather than engaging in multi-billion dollar acquisitions or risky greenfield projects.

The only company in the big five that carries a negative outlook is Vale. While Vale has significant financial headroom, similar to its peers, there are two things that may weigh on the ratings. First, our uncertainty about the amount of fines and litigation related to the Brumadinho dam failure, and second, ongoing operational risks in the dams that are scheduled for decommission.

While shareholder returns have increased considerably for the big five, their dividend policies are usually explicitly linked to FOCF generation and leverage, and we expect that returns can be scaled back in a less supportive environment.