The Global Corporate Default Tally Steadies at 117, with no Defaults this Week

The global corporate default tally remained at 117 issuers so far in 2016 after no further issuers defaulted this week. The default tally is, however, still 54% higher than the count at this time in 2015 and has surpassed the total number of defaults recorded in the entire year 2015--113 defaults. The last time the global tally was higher at this point in the year was in 2009, when it reached 216 during the financial crisis. Two-thirds of the total defaults in 2016 are from the U.S., consistent with the elevated U.S. speculative-grade default rate of 4.7% as of July 31, 2016. This is due, in part, to the large number of U.S. issuers that we rate.

By sector, energy and natural resources has the highest concentration of defaults with 66 issuers, or 56%, of the 117 defaults worldwide. This sector is strongly dominated by U.S.-based issuers with 77%, or 50, defaults. As of July 31, 2016, the global speculative-grade default rate for the energy and natural resources sector was 17.2%--more than seven times higher than the default rate of all other sectors (see chart 1).

Of the defaulting issuers so far in 2016, 78 are based in the U.S., 21 in emerging markets, and nine each in the other developed nations (Australia, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand) and Europe. In 2015, 76 issuers defaulted during this period; 45 were based in the U.S., 15 in emerging markets, 12 in Europe, and four in the other developed countries.

Global Corporate Default Summary Region Trailing-12-month speculative-grade default rate (%) 2016 year-to-date 2015 year-to-date Full-year 2015 Weakest links U.S. 4.7 78 45 66 172 Emerging market 3.5 21 15 26 30 Europe 1.6 9 12 16 31 Other developed 5.5 9 4 5 12 Global 3.9 117 76 113 245

Of the 117 defaulters so far in 2016, 43 issuers defaulted because of missed principal and/or interest payments, 31 due to distressed exchanges, 14 upon bankruptcy filings, 11 were confidential, six because of de facto restructuring, five due to debt exchange, two due to deferred interest payments, and one each defaulted because of debt acceleration, distressed restructuring, judicial reorganization, regulatory intervention, and a debt moratorium. Of the 113 defaulters in 2015, 36 defaulted because of distressed exchanges, 33 due to missed interest or principal payments, 22 after bankruptcy filings, 11 due to regulatory intervention, seven were confidential, one was due to judicial reorganization, one reflected a judicial recovery, one due to administration appointment, and one after completing a de facto debt-for-equity swap.

The U.S. distress ratio fell to 14.9% in July--the fifth consecutive monthly decline since July 2015 (13.2%). The drop was precipitated by commodities as the distressed issue count dropped by 40 (300 as of June 15 compared with 260 as of July 18), with the metals, mining, and steel and oil and gas sectors accounting for nearly half (17 issues) of the decrease. But by sector, oil and gas and metals, mining, and steel still have the highest distress ratios, at 31.2% and 29.5%, respectively (see "Distressed Debt Monitor: Commodities Push Down The Distress Ratio For The Fifth Consecutive Month," Aug. 3, 2016).

Global weakest links reached a historical high of 245 in June. The count was last higher in November 2009 when it reached 251. (Weakest links are issuers we rate 'B-' or lower with either negative rating outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.) Historically, the financial institutions sector has generally accounted for most of the weakest links, but the oil and gas sector has taken the lead this year with 59 companies versus 33 for financial institutions. This is not surprising given the recent long spell of low commodity prices (see "Global Weakest Links And Default Rates--Oil And Gas Push Weakest Links To A Historical High," July 14, 2016).

S&P Global Ratings expects the 12-month default rate for speculative-grade European financial and nonfinancial corporate issuers that we rate to rise to 1.8% by June 30, 2017, marginally up from 1.6% in 2015. This forecast is well below the average default rate of 3.4% seen between January 2002 and June 2016. Loose monetary policy across Europe--including the European Central Bank's (ECB) quantitative easing program--has helped keep down corporate funding costs and default rates. But the prolonged downturn in commodities prices and ongoing bouts of market volatility pose potential threats to continued credit stability. While most indicators of economic conditions and credit performance remain relatively benign, some are turning more negative, suggesting that the recent low-default environment may not be sustained much longer (see "The European Corporate Speculative-Grade Default Rate Could Rise To 1.8% By Mid-2017,"Aug. 16, 2016).

S&P Global Fixed Income Research expects the U.S. corporate trailing-12-month speculative-grade default rate to rise to 5.6% by June 2017 from 4.3% in June 2016 and 2.0% in June 2015. Stress due to continued declines in oil prices will likely remain a driver of defaults, slightly offset, though, by the increased likelihood of the Federal Reserve delaying any interest rate hikes in the coming quarters. This should help keep borrowing costs subdued for most corporate borrowers in the U.S. as investors' search for yield guides them toward speculative-grade bonds. Additional stress in Europe following the June 23 Brexit vote will likely also have a modestly positive impact on U.S. borrowers since they may be seen as less risky than their European peers. This benefit may be limited to secondary markets, however--yields on new issuance have seen less of a decline since the vote (see "The U.S. Corporate Speculative-Grade Default Rate Is Expected To Rise To 5.6% By June 2017," Aug. 18, 2016).