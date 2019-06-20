S&P Global Ratings' Covered Bonds Primer

Jun. 20 2019 — This covered bonds primer provides a comprehensive guide to the fundamentals and key features of the product.

Let's start with an obvious question…

What Is A Covered Bond?

A covered bond is a debt instrument secured by a cover pool of assets. As long as the issuer is solvent, it is obliged to repay its covered bonds in full on their scheduled maturity dates. If the issuer is insolvent, the proceeds from the cover pool assets will be used to repay the bonds.

Covered bonds were first introduced in Prussia in 1769 by Frederick the Great, and in Denmark in 1797. France issued the first "obligations foncieres" in 1852. Despite such a long history, it was not until the end of the twentieth century that the size and geographic scope of this market broadened considerably, boosted by the introduction of "jumbo" covered bonds in 1995, the introduction of the euro in 1999, and the approval of dedicated legislative frameworks in a number of new countries.

Key Features Of Covered Bonds The bond is issued by--or bondholders otherwise have full recourse to--a credit institution which is subject to public supervision and regulation.

Bondholders have a claim against a cover pool of financial assets with a higher priority than the credit institution's unsecured creditors.

The credit institution has the ongoing obligation to maintain sufficient assets in the cover pool to satisfy the covered bondholders' claims at all times.

The credit institution's obligations in respect of the cover pool are supervised by public or other independent bodies. Source: European Covered Bond Council.

The great financial crisis and the European sovereign debt crisis proved that covered bonds can be a resilient source of funding even in times of wider market turmoil, and the amount of outstanding covered bonds peaked in 2012. Even in the countries most affected by the crisis, such as Italy and Spain, banks were able to access the covered bond market, despite other sources of wholesale funding evaporating. Issuers and regulators outside the traditional European markets duly noted banks' ability to issue covered bonds, and expedited the approval or the amendment of legislation governing the issuance of covered bonds.

While at the beginning of this century more than 90% of outstanding covered bonds were still issued out of Germany, Denmark and France, their share had decreased to about 44% by 2017.