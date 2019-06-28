No-Deal Brexit Risks Could Cloud the Broadly Stable Outlook for U.K. Insurers

Highlights

A no-deal Brexit could be a key risk for ratings on U.K. insurers because it may have important short- and long-term implications for the country's economy, financial markets, and insurance industry.

Other than the risks from a no-deal Brexit, we see broadly stable trends for the U.K. insurance industry. Most U.K. insurers have ratings in the 'A' category and stable outlooks. In addition, their 2018 year-end results were largely in line with our forecasts.

