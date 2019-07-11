Environmental, Social, And Governance (ESG) Evaluation: Másmóvil Ibercom S.A.
Understanding the ESG Consequences of Factor-Based Investing Part 2
OPEC is playing into Thunberg’s hands on climate change
Unintended ESG Consequences of the S&P Factor Indices: Part 1
SEC's Peirce worries ESG movement could hinder corporate performance
Environmental, Social, And Governance (ESG) Evaluation: Másmóvil Ibercom S.A.
- Author Justine Miquee Noemie de la Gorce
- Theme ESG
- Tags SpainGlobal
Masmovil is Spain's fourth-largest telecom operator, providing fixed and mobile voice and internet services to business and retail customers.
The group generated revenue of €1.451 billion and served 7.8 million subscribers through its brands Yoigo, Masmovil, Pepephone, Llamaya, and Lebara, as of Dec. 31, 2018.
Over the last 10 years, the group has managed to significantly expand its network coverage, size, and service offering, mainly through acquisitions, maintaining a sustained expansion strategy.
- Author
- Justine Miquee Noemie de la Gorce
- Theme
- ESG
- Tags
- SpainGlobal