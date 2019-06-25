Feeding Frenzy Fading Appetite for Restaurant Debt Wanes as Winners and Losers Emerge

Jun. 25 2019 — While U.S. brick-and-mortar retailers face accelerating profit pressure amid the shift to digital sales, the domestic restaurant ratings landscape has performed well in recent years. However, we believe that rosy picture is rapidly changing for many rated operators and franchisees in 2019.

There were no rated restaurant defaults in 2017 or 2018, and S&P Global Ratings saw elevated restaurant new issuer and acquisition volume over the past 18 months. Both corporate debt and whole business securitization issuance from restaurants ticked up, the latter an attractive option given the bankruptcy remote entities that are generally part of the structure. We also note positive rating actions this year on Bloomin' Brands Inc., Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., and Restaurant Brands International Inc. amid better performance at brands including Outback Steakhouse and Burger King Corp. as well as increased scale at Carrols.

This year, though, the pace of new restaurant issuers is drastically slower and loan pricing higher. Whole business securitization demand has been slower than 2018, though could pick up. Overall, we believe challenges including higher minimum wages and delivery cost pressures will continue to weigh on the quick service restaurant (QSR) subsector, while changing millennial dining preferences will pressure casual dining without success from new menu and promotional efforts. The bulk of our restaurant ratings are in these two subsectors.