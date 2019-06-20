Easy Credit Fuels Growth In U.S. Middle Market CLO Loans

Jun. 20 2019 — Low interest rates in recent years have steered some traditional investors of larger institutional loans toward the middle market (we define middle market companies as unrated entities whose loans collateralize middle market U.S. collateralized loan obligations [CLOs] rated by S&P Global Ratings). In 2018, three managers who traditionally managed CLOs of broadly syndicated loans (BSLs) issued their first middle market CLOs. Other BSL managers, drawn to the richer returns of loans to smaller middle market issuers, have added them to their institutional loan CLO portfolios in varying measures to increase spread arbitrage and returns. While the equity and loan markets saw some volatility in the fourth quarter of last year, interest in the middle market loan space continued unabated. We have already seen about a dozen middle market CLOs issued in 2019.

Middle Market CLOs Are Gaining Momentum

On a percentage basis, middle market CLOs constituted 10% of U.S. CLOs issued in 2016; that number rose to 15% in 2017 and then dipped to 12% in 2018 (2018 was a record year for overall CLO issuance, so even though there was a dip in the proportion of middle market CLOs, the absolute number went up). From a ratings perspective, S&P Global Ratings rated a total of six middle market CLOs in 2016, which went up threefold to 18 in 2017 and increased again to 28 in 2018. Presently, middle market CLOs constitute about 12% of the U.S. CLOs rated by S&P Global Ratings.

Most of the middle market issuers we look at for CLOs have a financial sponsor and fall in the highly leveraged category. On account of their weaker business and financial risk profiles, they have credit estimate scores at the lower end of the spectrum (close to 80% of the estimates issued in 2018 had a score of 'b-'). Lower scores result in higher levels of required credit support as evidenced in the subordination offered to CLO tranches. For the 'AAA' tranche, the subordination for a middle market CLO is 8% greater, on average, than the 'AAA' subordination for a BSL CLO. The cost of funding the liability structure of a middle market CLO is also about 0.5% over LIBOR higher than the cost of funding the liability structure of a BSL CLO.

Leveraged Loan Defaults Remain Low

Notwithstanding the deteriorating performance trends in the larger loan market (as evident from factors like downward migration in issuer ratings, concerns around loan documentation, and lower recovery rating levels), the default rate has stayed low. This is due to various factors, including high coverage ratios (given the low interest rates and the resulting low cost of funding) and reduced near- to medium-term refinancing risk (as the maturity wall has been pushed back by more than three to four years for a majority of institutional loans). According to S&P Global Market Intelligence's Leveraged Commentary and Data (LCD), the dollar-weighted loan default rate is at 1.00% and, by issuer count, the rate is 1.56%. S&P Global Ratings' Global Fixed Income Research group expects the default rate to increase to 2.7% by March 2020, while the lagging 12-month default rate as of March was 2.1%.

Some market participants have also commented on the preponderance of covenant-lite structures in the institutional loan market as yet another contributing factor to the low levels of default. They posit that with these structures, there is no constant renegotiation of terms following a default waiver that puts pressure on the cost of borrowing for the enterprise. The added time and preserved liquidity may provide enough relief to companies to enable them to overcome periods of stress without defaulting. Of course, the other side of the argument is that a covenant-lite loan structure may just delay an inevitable default--and thereby undermine a company's enterprise value, impairing recovery rates. While we view the presence of maintenance covenants as a positive in the context of our recovery ratings, we don't think they are the fundamental drivers of recovery. We maintain that recovery is primarily influenced by debt cushion, leverage, the position of the business, and the company's growth prospects. (see "Leveraged Finance: Lenders Blinded By Cov-Lite? Highlighting Data On Loan Covenants And Ultimate Recovery Rates," April 12, 2018)

Middle Market Loan Spreads Are Enticing

Given their smaller size, middle market issuers are generally more vulnerable to business or economic downturns. These companies also tend to be lighter on assets that lenders can claim in the event of a bankruptcy, so, in compensation for these risks, the spreads offered on middle market loans are higher than those of BSLs from larger companies.

On average, the spread over LIBOR of loans from middle market entities was about 5.4% (about 2.0% higher than BSLs' approximately 3.4% spread). Table 1 lays out the average spreads for the BSLs and middle market loans that back outstanding U.S. CLOs rated by S&P Global Ratings, broken down by Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) categories.

Table 1 | Download Table

Average Spread Of Top GICS Exposures (As Of Second-Quarter 2019) Broadly syndicated loans BSL WAS (%) Middle market credit estimate WAS (%) Software 3.66 5.63 Health care providers and services 3.75 5.28 Commercial services and supplies 3.58 5.28 Hotels, restaurants, and leisure 3.05 6.05 Professional services 3.63 5.18 Health care technology 3.73 5.54 Food products 3.10 5.41 Trading companies and distributors 3.11 5.37 Capital markets 3.19 5.26 Electronic equipment, instruments, and components 3.12 5.03 Insurance 3.52 4.80 Health care equipment and supplies 4.19 5.38 IT services 3.49 5.59 Diversified consumer services 3.50 5.60 Media 3.08 5.88 Specialty retail 3.88 5.56 Containers and packaging 3.15 4.70 Construction and engineering 3.73 4.86 Chemicals 3.36 5.41 Auto components 3.65 5.07 Machinery 3.29 4.91 Aerospace and defense 3.39 5.03 Oil, gas, and consumable fuels 4.23 5.48 Pharmaceuticals 3.69 6.09 GIC--Global Industry Classification. WAS--Weighted average spread.

Even among middle market managers, there is a variance among the spreads of the loan issuances backing their CLOs (see chart 1). This variability could be a function of a range of issues, including the managers' investment styles, the size of entities they invest in, their own sector preference and weightings, etc.

Even though middle market entities have a higher cost of funding, they have had sufficient cushion and room to service their debt obligation, given the low interest rate environment.

Middle Market Loans' Extended Debt Maturities

Many middle market entities also refinanced their debt when interest rates were low and pushed out maturities, just like the issuers of broadly syndicated debt, who also opportunistically refinanced during periods of low rates. Similar to the maturity wall for BSLs, the bulk of maturities for middle market loans has been pushed back, to 2022 and beyond (see chart 2).

The expectation of near-term defaults is muted because of this back-ended maturity wall. That said, given the relatively higher cost of funding, a liquidity shock can make some of the weaker entities more vulnerable to a default. As of second-quarter 2019, nearly 9% of the entities with loans held in middle market CLOs have an S&P Global Ratings' credit estimate of 'ccc+' or lower. Only 4% of rated entities with loans held in BSL CLOs were rated 'CCC+' or lower.

Not Covenant-Lite

Lenders to entities whose loans collateralize middle market CLOs have traditionally had a deeper relationship with issuer management than the lenders in a more syndicated loan. Given the club-like lender group, investors are in a better position to influence management in various ways, including the nature of documentation.

We reviewed over 1,000 credit agreements of term loans issued by middle market entities on which we have performed a credit estimate in 2018. The vast majority of them had some form of financial maintenance covenants. The breakdown of the form of financial maintenance tests are outlined in table 2 (see the appendix for broad definitions of these tests).

Table 2 | Download Table

Middle Market Covenants Total leverage Senior leverage Fixed Charge Interest Coverage Minimum liquidity Cap expenditure Percentage (%) 90.00 15.00 47.00 3.00 3.00 15.00 Count (no.) 927 149 479 33 27 157

Conclusion

Many of the issuers whose loans are held in middle market CLOs have been able to service their debt given the low interest rate environment, and have experienced overall low levels of defaults (see "CLO Spotlight: Middle Market Loan Performance: A Decade In Review," Sept. 11, 2017). Recent accommodative statements from the Federal Reserve have also eased concerns around near-term rate hikes and the cost of borrowing. With the back-ended maturity wall, middle market loans set to mature over the next couple of years (2019 and 2020) represent less than 10% of total loans backing middle market CLOs that we rate. These pushed out maturities, along with sound interest coverage ratios, have contributed to the benign default environment in both the BSL and middle markets. Because of the difference in the industry exposures, we have seen most of the middle market issuers emerge relatively unscathed from the energy sector slowdown, while many of the BSL issuers experienced notable credit deterioration during that time. When the cycle turns for the broader economy, however, we expect the smaller, asset-light middle market issuers to experience greater credit deterioration than their larger BSL counterparts, as we have witnessed during the credit crisis.