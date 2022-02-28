Daily Update: October 24, 2023

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

Southeast Asian Economies Strong Despite Tepid Trade

The Tan Cang – Cat Lai Terminal container port lies on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh City near the mouth of the Soài Rap river. The terminal has access to several major highways, allowing manufactured goods to reach the port from the Vietnamese interior. The port can accommodate most ocean-going container ships as well as barges that come from upriver. While Tan Cang – Cat Lai is the largest of the Vietnamese container ports, its modern facilities and access to transportation networks are not unusual in the emerging market economies of Southeast Asia. With the prize of the major export markets of China, the EU and the US in the balance, Southeast Asian economies are developing into manufacturing powerhouses.

At first glance, the emerging markets of Southeast Asia appear to be experiencing difficult economic conditions. Global growth has stalled as decreased demand from developed markets has affected export-dependent emerging economies.

But things aren’t quite as bad as they appear. While mainland China experienced the sharpest fall in the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) — a common measure of output for goods and services — the PMI for other emerging markets remained above the long-run average. In addition, strong domestic demand and steady employment have allowed many emerging market companies to pass on higher costs to consumers. While this results in modest inflation for some consumer goods, it is offset by weaker demand from developed markets.

S&P Global Ratings projects that five factors will determine the economic outlook for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia in 2024. Those factors are slower global growth, constricted capital flows, rate cuts in the US, fiscal policy consolidation and resilient domestic demand.

The developed economies in the US and Europe are projected to grow below trend in 2024. While that is bad news for countries that export to those markets, there are some indications that trade has bottomed out and started to recover, particularly for the electronics sector.

High interest rates in the US are drawing capital away from emerging markets, and volatile energy prices are putting pressure on current accounts for energy-importing countries such as Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam. This could disrupt the disinflation process in these countries. However, monetary easing and fiscal policy consolidation in developed and emerging markets should ease some of this pressure. Domestic demand and strong regional employment numbers should protect Southeast Asian economies from the worst of a global slowdown.

Risks remain for emerging market economies in Southeast Asia. If the falloff in global growth is steeper than expected, no amount of domestic demand will protect these export-dependent countries. Inflation also remains a key concern, with higher oil prices and the potential for higher food prices during an El Niño year. Risks aside, the future looks bright for Southeast Asia.

