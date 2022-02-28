Daily Update: March 20, 2024

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

The Fossil Fuel That Won’t Go Extinct

The energy transition is afoot, reshaping fuel consumption and the way commodities are traded between countries. Amid the growth of renewable energy sources, however, India and China — the two largest fuel markets — continue to import coal at historic levels.

In February, S&P Global Commodity Insights published a five-part series examining the coal market in Asia-Pacific amid the push for alternatives and renewed interest in nuclear power. The series focuses on thermal coal, which is burned to generate electricity, as opposed to coking coal, which is mainly used to make steel.

For Asia-Pacific's superpowers, coal is still on the menu. China and India have yet to reduce thermal coal consumption, even as renewable energy sources have secured a foothold. With insufficient renewables, they have set distant net-zero targets — 2060 for China and 2070 for India.

China is the biggest buyer of coal despite producing 4.6 billion metric tons of coal itself last year. China imported a record amount in 2023 as demand ramped up following pandemic lows. Looking ahead, S&P Global Commodity Insights said China may see 10%-20% lower imports in 2024 amid tariffs, an uptick in hydropower and reduced demand from the country's property sector.

Similar to China's reliance on coal during its peak expansion years, India is relying on the fossil fuel to meet its energy needs during a period of rapid growth. While India plans to increase its production to more than 1 billion metric tons in 2024 — up from nearly 900 million metric tons in 2023 — it will continue to depend on imports, which currently meet about 20%-25% of the country's coal demand.

India’s thermal coal inflows rose to 180 MMt in 2023 from 165.4 MMt in 2022, led by imports from Indonesia, the world's largest coal exporter, and South Africa, which has held the attention of Indian buyers, with purchasers quickly pouncing on any notable price drops.

Shipping distance can be a key factor in buying decisions. The distance from Indonesia to China and India is considerably shorter compared with other loading regions. This geographical advantage enables Indonesian exporters to secure spot deals for urgent shipments.

Indonesia's thermal coal exports in 2024 are expected to beat last year's record of 508 MMt. Factors such as Indonesia's rising domestic demand, global efforts to reduce thermal coal usage and possible resource nationalism are unlikely to unseat the country from its position as the world's largest coal exporter.

Indonesia set a coal production target of 710 MMt for 2024, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights' industry sources, with domestic market supplies estimated to be a minimum of 181.28 MMt and domestic consumption likely higher.

While coal markets are far from fossilization, some places in Asia-Pacific are moving quickly to replace coal with other fuel sources. In Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, thermal coal is poised to take a back seat over the next few years, given the region's tight net-zero targets, the availability of alternatives for generation such as nuclear, and stagnant or declining power needs. Coal imports to these three markets declined 13% in 2023, with analysts forecasting a further 4%-6% drop in 2024.

Economy

US Retail Sales Bounce Back In February; 3 New Bankruptcy Filings

February retail sales rebounded from a lower January reading as consumers spent more on home improvements, cars and electronics. Retail and food services sales grew by 0.6% from the prior month, according to US Census Bureau data published March 14. Sales slightly underperformed economists' expectations of a 0.7% increase, according to data compiled by Econoday.

Capital Markets

Australian Mid Caps: A Sweet Spot For Diversification And Historical Outperformance

The S&P/ASX MidCap 50 was up 5.35% in February, outperforming the S&P/ASX 50 — which posted 0.25% — by more than 5%. This was the largest relative outperformance of the mid-cap segment compared to large caps in a single month since October 2008. A closer look at Australian mid caps, as measured by the S&P/ASX MidCap 50, shows the segment offers less concentration at the constituent and sector level compared to both large-cap and broad market indices.

Global Trade

Egyptian Business Activity Drops Sharply In February Amid Currency Crisis, Leading To Emergency Interest Rate Hike And Floating Of Pound

Egypt's non-oil economy was greatly impacted by the Red Sea shipping crisis in February, as a sharp drop in traffic through the Suez Canal led to plunging revenues and a considerable shortfall of foreign currency reserves. The Egypt PMI highlighted the extent of the economic impact, as business activity suffered its steepest fall in over a year and inflationary pressures soared amid a weakening currency.

Sustainability

Second-Generation Biofuels: Riding The Decarbonization Wave Into 2030

The biofuel movement has gone global. The drive to limit carbon emissions in the environment by 2030 has urged governments and companies to hasten the deployment of sustainable biofuels, while regulatory policies and tax incentives worldwide on biofuel usage are accelerating market demand. The food-versus-fuel debate has pinned a lot of hope on second-generation or advanced biofuels, which are produced from residual and waste products such as used cooking oil and palm fatty acid distillate.

Energy & Commodities

Metals: Saudi Arabia's New Oil?

Saudi Arabia's economy has historically been dependent on oil exports, but the country is eager to diversify. Mining valuable minerals hidden under its vast deserts could help to reduce its reliance on oil and grow its share in the energy transition.

Technology & Media

2023 By The Numbers: S&P Global Mobility Analysis Of US Auto Market

S&P Global Mobility recently finalized its 2023 registration data for the US light vehicle market. Its registration data are compiled from all 50 states and require time for aggregation and analysis to ensure accuracy before publishing, hence the different reporting time from other industry sources.

