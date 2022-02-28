Daily Update: July 24, 2023

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

Emerging Markets Are All Over the Place (Literally)

S&P Global Ratings held its annual Global Emerging Markets Conference in London on July 11. As experts from around the world discussed the economic outlook for different countries and regions, the exception became the rule — there was simply too much variability to talk about emerging markets as one cohesive category. Economic growth in Malaysia confronted contraction in Peru. Increasing inflation in Africa contrasted with moderating inflation in Asia. Emerging markets lack a tidy definition, although they are generally considered middle-income countries with increasing exports to global markets of raw materials or manufactured goods. Because emerging markets are geographically scattered and have different leading exports and trading partners, they tend to have divergent performance. However, viewed cumulatively, emerging markets often appear to experience slow, steady growth. Economic strength or weakness in their large export markets, especially the US and EU, will trigger common reactions in emerging markets. But during periods of relative stability, it’s hard to generalize developing economies.

When the economic indicators for emerging markets are averaged, it seems they are having a pretty good year. The economic growth of emerging markets appears strong compared with developed markets: Headline inflation continues to ease, manufacturing is performing well and tourism is creeping back to pre-pandemic levels. However, the devil remains in the details. The difference between a manufacturing- and tourism-led economy in Southeast Asia and a commodities-led economy in Africa or South America is massive.

“We project that the combined economy of India and Southeast Asia will expand at [an] annual clip of 5.4% over 2023–2026, compared with 3.2% for the world,” Christopher Lee, Asia-Pacific chief analytical officer for S&P Global Ratings, said during a panel discussion. “Together these countries had US$6.4 trillion in nominal GDP at the end of 2022 — that is 50% larger than Japan’s and, if this were one country, it would be the world’s third-largest economy.”

While it feels increasingly inaccurate to describe India, China or many Southeast Asian countries as “emerging,” big challenges remain in other regions. Eight emerging market economies have a CCC sovereign credit rating, and three — Argentina, Mozambique and El Salvador — have already defaulted on their sovereign debt this year. Some emerging economies that rely on oil exports have been squeezed by OPEC production quotas. Other countries such as South Africa have been affected by unreliable electricity for factories and homes.

Any discussion about emerging markets inevitably begins and ends with China. While describing the world’s second-largest economy as “emerging” rather than “emerged” may seem a bit strange, China has historically served as a backstop for emerging markets, purchasing goods and lending money at favorable terms. The country continues to loan money and purchase goods within Asia. All eyes will be on the annual BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Heads of State Summit in Johannesburg in August. A range of countries are seeking BRICS membership, and member countries appear eager to establish a consensus against Western-imposed multilateral sanctions related to the war in Ukraine.

“We are not in the ‘peak China’ camp,” Louis Kuijs, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at S&P Global Ratings, said during a panel discussion. “Given the combination of its large size and solid growth, China’s economy will continue to be a major driver of global growth.”

