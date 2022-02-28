Daily Update: December 19, 2023

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

The Surprisingly Resilient US Economy Confronts a New Year

As a commercial jetliner decelerates on the runway following a turbulent flight, there is often a moment when relieved passengers burst into spontaneous applause. Many economists are tentatively applauding the Federal Reserve for executing a soft landing following the turbulence of a global pandemic, a land war in Europe and a protracted run of inflation. Other economists worry that we are applauding too early; that the full impact of higher interest rates and softness in the manufacturing sector has yet to manifest. S&P Global Ratings’ global chief economist, Paul Gruenwald, and US chief economist, Satyam Panday, both recently published thoughts on the US economy in 2023 and 2024. Meanwhile, Chris Williamson, chief business economist for S&P Global Market Intelligence, shared thoughts on the implications of the US flash Purchasing Managers’ Index data. All three economists offer contrasting and complementary insights on the present and future state of the US economy.

Looking at 2023, Gruenwald is struck by the surprising resilience of labor markets. Both Gruenwald and Williamson noted that US employment has remained particularly robust in services, as opposed to manufacturing. Gruenwald believes that part of the reason for labor market resilience is that companies are loathe to part from workers so soon after the labor market crunch subsequent to the COVID-19 pandemic. Panday noted that the labor market appears to be recovering from post-COVID-19 distortions.

“[W]e are seeing younger folks choosing jobs over college, increasing prevalence of women combining parenthood with work, and the rising employment rate among people with disabilities, which together have helped the labor force growth to remain above trend,” Panday said.

Gruenwald noted that the good news on labor markets points in the direction of a soft landing in progress for the US economy but that higher interest rates do not always translate directly or immediately into the real economy. Floating rates and shorter maturities feel the impact of Fed policy quickly. However, much of the US uses longer maturity fixed-rate loans where the passthrough from higher interest rates is much slower. According to Gruenwald, this means that the Fed will need to spend 2024 balancing its inflation targets with the unfolding impact of higher rates on the real economy.

Panday concurred that the delayed effect of higher interest rates on the economy will be important to watch. Typically, when businesses pay a higher cost of capital, they look to lower capital expenditure and hiring. Panday is cautiously optimistic that the multiplier effects from fiscal policies such as the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act may be stronger than anticipated and may end up having a larger-than-expected effect on economic growth. The multiplier effect describes the way in which a simple expenditure can have a larger impact on economic output.

Williamson suggested that manufacturing remains a drag on the US economy. Factories are reducing production and scaling back their input purchases. This is partly because manufacturing may have added excess capacity in 2023. As some manufacturers rushed to make products and take advantage of higher prices, they may have oversupplied the market. This put pricing power in the hands of buyers. A buyer’s market will be good news for inflation because prices will be driven down. But the weakness in manufacturing could be bad news for the growth of the wider US economy.

Today is Tuesday, December 19, 2023, and here is today’s essential intelligence.

Written by Nathan Hunt.







Economy

Flash PMI Points To UK Economy Ending 2023 On A More Positive Note

The UK economy continues to dodge recession, according to the flash PMI data, with growth picking up some momentum at the end of the year to suggest that GDP stagnated over the fourth quarter as a whole. The economy's resilience, combined with a sticky inflation picture in the December PMI data, will add to speculation that it's too early for the Bank of England to be talking about cutting interest rates, and will add fuel to some policymakers' calls for further rate hikes.

—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence









Access more insights on the global economy >







Capital Markets

Global Covered Bond Insights Q1 2024

In 2024, S&P Global Ratings expects issuance activity to remain high, while mortgage origination stays muted. Stable credit quality will continue to help covered bond programs maintain their current ratings. Its ratings outlook on covered bonds remains stable, despite geopolitical tensions, market turbulence, the economic slowdown and deteriorating asset performance. Overcollateralization should absorb any increase in losses, and unused notches of uplift in the ratings reduce the risk of covered bond downgrades even if there are downgrades among issuers.

—Read the report from S&P Global Ratings









Access more insights on capital markets >







Global Trade

Global Trade At Risk As Shippers Shun Red Sea Over Houthis Attacks

Major shipping companies paused transiting the Middle East's critical Bab al-Mandeb chokepoint for seaborne trade Dec. 15 after repeated attacks by Yemen's Houthi militants threatened to upend global trade flows. Danish shipping giant A.P Moller-Maersk — which accounts for 15% of the global container freight market — suspended voyages passing through the Bab al-Mandeb until further notice. Hapag-Lloyd — which controls 7% of the container market — also paused traffic through the Red Sea until at least Dec. 18 after one of its ships was attacked by Houthis.

—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights









Access more insights on global trade >







Sustainability

Listen: Climate Adaptation, Finance, Data And Nature: What We Learned At COP28

COP28 wrapped up earlier this week, and this episode of the ESG Insider podcast brings you key takeaways from the UN’s annual climate change conference. The podcast covers highlights from the first-ever global stocktake and the big themes that played out throughout the gathering in Dubai — including overlaps between climate, nature and water; the evolution of climate data, standards and regulation; the role of financial institutions in addressing climate change; and the importance of including diverse voices and youth perspectives in those solutions.

—Listen and subscribe to ESG Insider, a podcast from S&P Global Sustainable1









Access more insights on sustainability >







Energy & Commodities

Flaring In Russia's Oil And Gas Sector: A Decade In Review

Flaring, the controlled burning of natural gas for safety or when it is unprofitable for sale or use, has significant environmental and economic impacts. Understanding its scale is crucial for mitigating associated greenhouse gas emissions. This report examines flaring in Russia from 2012 to 2022, comparing satellite observations with official statistics reported to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights









Access more insights on energy and commodities >







Technology & Media

Sector Review: 2024 Taiwan Credit Outlook: Tech Demand To Determine Pace Of Recovery

Taiwan's economic growth is back on track. Export volume looks set for a healthy increase in 2024, supported by stronger activity in the tech sector despite the still-sluggish global economy. In particular, a likely rebound in consumer demand for electronics, and rising use of electric vehicles, renewable energy and artificial intelligence offer growth opportunities.

—Read the report from S&P Global Ratings









Access more insights on technology and media >