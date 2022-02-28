Daily Update August 9, 2023

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

Energy Transition and Energy Demand in India

In honor of our new “Look Forward” report on India, this week’s Daily Updates will cover different aspects of the Indian economy.

A developing country needs cheap energy to grow, but renewable energy tends to be much more expensive than traditional sources. Coal is cheap but has high greenhouse gas emissions. Solar is expensive but generates no emissions once the panels have been manufactured. Like many countries, India has established net-zero emissions goals, but the country’s energy needs are growing quickly, and economic growth, particularly in the manufacturing sector, will require inexpensive energy for the immediate future. In this way, India’s energy trilemma is emblematic of the challenges of the entire Global South — how to balance availability, affordability and sustainability while improving the standard of living.

Dr. Atul Arya and Gauri Jauhar of S&P Global Commodity Insights looked at India’s energy transition and how the competing goals of more energy with fewer emissions are likely to play out. Economic growth in the world has always required more energy. In India, energy demand more than doubled between 2000 and 2020, from 417 million tons of oil equivalent (MMtoe) to 937 MMtoe. As India is on track for further economic growth, this demand is likely to increase many times over. India’s energy consumption per capita is still less than 1/10th of the US’.

India has limited domestic sources of energy. The country has substantial coal reserves, but heavy coal use is inconsistent with net-zero goals absent new types of carbon capture technology. This means India is heavily dependent on imports of oil and natural gas. India will need to export more than 90% of its oil by 2030 and 60% of its natural gas. Renewables such as wind and solar have the virtue of providing ongoing energy, and solar photovoltaic installations have grown 12-fold in India since 2015. But India will continue to be in the market for imports of carbon-intensive fuels through 2050.

India has been criticized in some quarters for buying cheap Russian oil despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “The decision to buy Russian oil — as well as from other new suppliers — was driven to make fuel affordable to our consumers,” said Hardeep Singh Puri, India’s minister of housing and urban affairs & petroleum and natural gas, in an interview with S&P Global.

Reducing emissions under these circumstances will be challenging. The power sector is heavily dependent on cheap domestic coal. Industry and transport can achieve some emissions reductions over time, but a growing economy tends to have more vehicles on the road and more factories. Even a reduction in emissions per vehicle will lead to higher total emissions.

The Indian government estimates that more than $10 trillion of new investments will be required to reach its goal of net-zero by 2070. This number represents a staggering challenge. Improved market orientation in the energy sector will help to attract the necessary investment, but the pace of technological change must increase for the 2070 goal to be achievable.

“As I see it, even if we make a major transition to green energy, we will still need oil and gas, at least for another 20 to 30 years,” said Puri.

