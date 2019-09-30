Credit Conditions Latin America: Policy Uncertainty Undermines Growth Prospects

Macroeconomic conditions: We have lowered our growth outlook for most of the major economies in Latin America for the remainder of 2019 and for 2020. This is due to ongoing weakness in domestic demand, adverse domestic political dynamics, and volatile external conditions.

Financing conditions: economies to lower their reference rates. The latter have improved financing conditions in Latin American economies, but not for all, because the appetite for lower-rated issuers remains limited.

Risks and imbalances: Risks continue rising in Latin America and will probably mix with soft external conditions over the coming months, as trade tension between U.S. and China remain unresolved, and frictions in the Middle East escalate. Domestic political challenges continue intensifying and are the main drag on investor confidence and economic growth in the region.

What's changed: Investment continues to slump in the largest economies in the region as policy uncertainty prevails. Upcoming elections in Argentina, delays in key reforms in Brazil, and lack of clarity and polemic decisions in Mexico act as a drag on the already fragile investor confidence. Weak global economic prospects and increasing trade frictions also weigh on other economies in the region.

Overall: Growth prospects in Latin America continue weakening as policy uncertainty in the region's largest countries increases. We now expect slower growth for the largest economies in Latin America in 2019 and 2020. External conditions are also challenging, with rising trade tensions and geopolitical risks, which could undermine 2020 growth prospects.

Regional Credit Conditions

What's Changed?

Sep. 30 2019 — Latin American countries' GDP growth has weakened, posing difficulties for issuers in the region. Policy uncertainty remains the biggest drag on economic prospects as investors remain hesitant about new administrations' ability to address financial and economic headwinds. Global economic unease also adds to regional investors' fears, given that global growth prospects for 2020 continue deteriorating in light of increasing trade tensions and geopolitical risks.

Political risks have gradually materialized in the region, undermining economic growth prospects as investor confidence erodes.

The AMLO administration's plans, such as a new business plan for PEMEX and the budget for 2020, have failed to boost investor confidence. In general, the government's aggressive assumptions have fueled skepticism in the domestic investors community. Furthermore, mixed signals from the executive and a lack of policy direction make investors uncomfortable. Lower interest rates and higher oil prices resulting from external conditions, could bring some relief to Mexican government's tight budget.

While pension reform has been progressing in Brazil, investors now believe that this particular reform won't fix all of the country's fiscal and economic problems. This, along with President Bolsonaro's difficulties in dealing with a very fragmented Congress has undermined investors' confidence and the country's growth prospects. The president's political capital is eroding, and the country still needs to pass substantial reforms to improve its fiscal position over the short term. Brazil's economy could improve if the government manages to pass the pension reform and advance other changes to reduce pressure on the fiscal side.

Argentina faces very complex economic and financial market dynamics, exacerbated by the timing of the electoral calendar. In our view, the increased vulnerabilities of Argentina's credit profile stem from the depreciating exchange rate, a likely acceleration in inflation, and a deepening recession. These factors will increasingly inhibit the ability of both the current and incoming administrations to contain market volatility and restore financial and economic stability.

We don't expect Argentina's troubles to spread across the region, given that the country has been experiencing economic and financial turmoil over the past few years.

Financing Conditions

Favorable financing conditions, driven by central bank actions including the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank (ECB), and others will likely lower the cost of financing through 2019. However, the souring economic prospects prompted lowering, instead of raising, interest rates reduced financing costs (as opposed to a reduction in risk premia). As a result, we're observing greater risk aversion at the bottom end of the credit spectrum, where issuers could face higher financing costs or worse, the lack of risk appetite altogether. Investors are more selective and looking for Latin American issuers with more solid fundamentals amid slumping regional economies and rising geopolitical risks. We expect banks to be more conservative in their loan originations, which will probably curb bank credit flows. Consequently, issuers could look for opportunities to refinance their debt in the market. We continue to see low appetite among corporations for increasing their leverage and invest. The majority of issuances so far in 2019 for Latin America was for refinancing purposes instead of corporate expansion or M&A.

While both financing conditions and the pace of bond issuances in Latin America have improved since the beginning of the year, $50.6 billion in bonds issued in the region as of Sept. 11, 2019, remains the lowest in five years. This trails year-to-date $47.1 billion in bond issuance in 2016 at the height of the Lava Jato scandal in Brazil. While refinancing appears manageable over the next few years, additional strains on borrowers with weaker credit fundamentals will inevitably appear, stemming from higher debt costs and refinancing needs, and potentially flagging economies once the currently benign conditions wane. (Recent actions by the Federal Reserve and ECB may allow benign conditions to linger longer.)

Neutral conditions. Generally, financing conditions remain balanced, though risk aversion is beginning to rear its head. More creditworthy borrowers with healthier balance sheets will continue to see lower funding costs in the short term and marginally improved demand for loans is likely to continue. However, nonperforming loans (NPLs) will likely rise and credit spreads will widen at the lowest end of the credit spectrum amid investor selectivity and subpar prospects for economic growth.

Maturing debt. S&P Global Fixed Income Research expects $226 billion of rated financial and nonfinancial corporate debt from Latin America (including the Caribbean) to mature through 2024-- a small fraction of the $12 trillion in corporate debt set to mature globally in the same period. Of the total corporate debt maturing in Latin America through 2023, $18.4 billion is due 2019, and scheduled maturities rise to a peak of $47.5 billion in 2021. The majority (74%) of the debt due 2019 is investment grade (rated 'BBB-' or higher), which should help mitigate refinancing risk, given that investor demand for investment-grade debt remains high. We expect the region's corporate refinancing demands to remain largely manageable, especially because corporate issuers have a multiyear window in which to refinance before the largest sums come due in 2021 and 2022, though this schedule is contingent on favorable lending conditions, which are likely to remain so for the remainder of this year but likely to wane further out in the horizon.

New issuances. The $50.6 billion in new bond issuances as of Sept. 11, 2019, is dominated by Mexican issuers ($21.4 billion), followed by those in Brazil ($15.1 billion) and the remaining $14.2 billion issued elsewhere in Latin America. Nearly 80% of issuances is domestic or privately placed (Euro/144A), with Minera y Metalurgica del Boleo, NAFINSA, and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (all of which are Mexican entities) issuing the largest deals so far this year.