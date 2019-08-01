S&P Global has succeeded in adopting Agile at scale by working through the challenges that arose throughout the adoption with the flexibility and responsiveness that Agile itself embodies. Embodying transparency, responsiveness, and accountability at every level and in every area of the organization was essential to success.

Ryan McClellan was nervous as he walked into the meeting. The merger between SNL Financial – the company where he’d worked for over a decade – and S&P Capital IQ was going well. The cultural fit had proven better than expected. Both companies displayed a certain scrappiness, a shared willingness to tear up old plans and pivot to something new. But Ryan’s boss Nick Cafferillo had assigned him a daunting task. Nick knew that they needed to integrate the two companies’ distinct technology teams into a single, cohesive unit. He wanted Ryan to make that happen.

Culturally, this was going to be hard. There had already been some grumbling about technology integration. Ryan knew there was only one way to get this done. If he could get the entire technology organization to adopt Agile Scrum, he could encourage everyone to see past the old divisions and start working together as a team. Ryan had some experience scaling Agile within an organization and he knew it could break down barriers and get people focused on planning and executing as a team. His plan called for the rolling adoption of a scaled Agile framework over the next two years. It was a tight timeline, but with the right approach to training he thought he could get it done.

Nick Cafferillo quickly flipped through the plan that Ryan had prepared, nearly knocking over the bottle of Diet Coke he always had close at hand. In his faded jeans, Cafferillo cuts an unusual figure among the suited and tailored executives at S&P Global. Perhaps because of these differences, Nick has risen quickly from the COO of the Market Intelligence division to the Chief Data and Technology Officer of the entire company. He had been through his share of mergers in his career and he knew from experience that they didn’t have the luxury of time if this marriage was going to work. Two years was too long. He glanced up at Ryan, “Can you get this done in one year instead?”

“Well, it’s not going to be pretty,” Ryan was stunned. He listened as Nick explained how the initial Agile adoption should be managed iteratively within a limited time period in order to avoid change fatigue and a whiplash effect.

Finally, Nick laid it on the line: “We don’t need pretty – we need Agile.”

Today, S&P Global has over 250 scrum teams operating across the company in both technical and non-technical areas. With 20,000 employees in over 65 locations, the company has adopted Agile at scale in a way few other companies in any industry can claim. By way of comparison, one of S&P Global’s closest competitors recently won an award for standing up 10 scrum teams. Starting from the simple need to integrate technology team after a merger, today the company continues to grow and expand Agile across marketing, human resources and product management, as well as numerous technical teams. This adoption, like most big changes, has not been without its challenges. But the lessons learned can help other companies and professionals adopt Agile at scale within their businesses.