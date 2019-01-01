A Future For QE: Monetary Policy In Two Dimensions

Unwinding QE: Back to the Old Balance Sheet?

As we continue to exit the long shadow of the global financial crisis, questions remain about unconventional monetary policies. This will affect the U.S. Federal Reserve first, with other major central banks (eventually) following. Specifically, what will the terminal balance sheet look like? Will central banks go back to using the policy rate (PR) as the only tool with no quantitative easing (QE) and no excess bank reserves (1)? Or will QE--and larger balance sheets--be a permanent fixture of the landscape? How will central banks make that decision?

The Fed's precrisis balance sheet had liabilities consisting of cash in circulation and a small amount of bank reserves needed for the smooth functioning of the interbank market (2). There were no excess reserves. The central bank supplied only the amount of reserves necessary to achieve its target federal funds rate, which was the sole instrument used by the central bank to achieve its policy objectives (3). The size of the balance sheet was around $900 billion (see table 1).

The Fed's maximum post-crisis balance-sheet size reached about $4.5 trillion. How did this quintupling of the balance sheet happen? After hitting the zero bound for its PR in late 2008, and still needing to ease its monetary stance further to achieve its policy objectives, the Fed began to purchase high-quality assets from the market (Treasuries and mortgaged-backed securities). This policy of quantitative easing continued for several rounds, ultimately generating around $2.5 trillion of excess reserves in the banking system (see table 1).

The normalization phase began in December 2015 when the Fed raised its PR from zero, and continued with 25 basis point (bps) increments to the current range of 2.25%-2.50%. Over the same period, a steady reduction in asset holdings began to shrink the balance sheet to around $3.8 trillion at the end of April 2019, with around $1.5 trillion of excess reserves.