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Most companies are investing in AI. Few are achieving transformative enterprise AI solutions at scale. The gap isn't technology — it's intelligence. S&P Global Essential Intelligence provides the financial data, advanced analytical frameworks, and deep domain expertise that AI demands to move from pilot to enterprise-wide impact. We give you both the big picture and the granular detail aimed to drive business intelligence, advanced analytics, and AI business outcomes that are measurable and built to scale.
The nature of work is changing. Our 2026 research agenda outlines the eight critical themes shaping how AI will reconfigure the workplace. Download the report now.
Institutional-grade financial intelligence delivered via LLM-ready APIs, enabling seamless integration into secure enterprise AI environments for financial analytics.
Seamless integration across leading enterprise AI platforms through secure connectors and MCP infrastructure, enabling measurement and governance wherever you deploy your data and artificial intelligence initiatives.
Kensho Grounding Agents & MCP integration. Grounded Retrieval with attribution, traceability and multiagent orchestration – aimed at explainability and model risk governance for data driven AI.
S&P Global brings together one of the most comprehensive and trusted data estates in financial markets with proprietary datasets ranging from private markets to energy expansion, DeFi to supply chain—our Essential Intelligence is the vital raw material that powers AI-driven business analytics, predictive analytics for financial services, and actionable financial insights.
Deep domain expertise meets seamless deployment. We embed natural language processing, machine learning, and automation directly into your existing platforms—applying our intelligence to automate manual processes, support regulatory workflows, and deliver sharper insights faster.
Enterprise-grade AI solutions with the intelligence, scale, security, and the flexibility your workflows demand. Through co-developed technologies and plug-and-play integrations, we embed analytical expertise seamlessly into the platforms you already use.
From exploration to enterprise deployment, Kensho Labs accelerates your AI journey through expert collaboration and proven methodologies— turning analytical challenges into intelligent business solutions.
Ready to move beyond experimentation? Let's build something transformative together.