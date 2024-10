Within S&P Global:

Your personal information may be disclosed to our human resources, finance and administration functions and other relevant personnel, such as interviewers involved in the recruitment process, managersin the business area with a vacancy, and IT and compliance/legal department personnel, for recruitment, compliance, administrative and management purposes as described in this Policy. Relevant S&P Global entities have executed data processing agreements, data transfer agreements or other types of data agreements pursuant to the applicable privacy laws in order to implement appropriate safeguards for transfers of personal information.





Service providers:

We may share your personal information with recruitment, assessment, on-boarding and administration service providers, background check providers, affirmative action plan and diversity analytics providers, and hosting, cloud and other technology services providers on a need to know basis in accordance with applicable law. For example, we may provide your name and email address to our service providers engaged in candidate role matching and recommendations, including based on behavioral assessments, game-based recruiting, or resume reviews, where such assessments are applicable for the role to which you have applied. We require that these service providers protect your personal information in accordance with applicable law. Relevant S&P Global entities execute data processing agreements, data transfer agreements and/or other types of data agreements pursuant to applicable privacy laws in order to implement appropriate safeguards for transfers of personal information.





Third parties:

We may share your personal information with other third parties, for example in the context of the possible sale or transfer of all (or a portion) of our business or assets to a third party in the event of merger, acquisition, liquidation or similar event, or to relevant third parties such as auditors, lawyers or professional advisors, our insurers in accordance with applicable law. If required by law in a particular jurisdiction, we will require that third party continue to comply with this Policy or obtain your consent again.

Sometimes we may share your personal information without your consent where permitted or required under applicable law, including where service providers assist us in the processing of your personal information described in this Policy. We may need to disclose your personal information to comply with a subpoena, bankruptcy proceedings, or similar legal process, or in response to lawful requests by public, regulatory or government authorities, or when disclosure is reasonably necessary to protect our property or rights, or those of you or third parties, or the public at large. We may also share your personal information as permitted by law for the establishment, exercise, or defence of legal claims. In some jurisdictions, we may also process your personal information if it has already been publicly disclosed by you and, in jurisdictions such as the People’s Republic of China, where such processing is directly related to national security or public safety, or public health or other public interests.

There may be other circumstances where we disclose your personal data when you have given us your consent to do so (which you can withdraw at any time by contacting us on the details below)

We will not sell or disclose your personal information collected in accordance with this Policy to a third party non-vendor for monetary or other valuable consideration unless permitted by this Policy or applicable law.