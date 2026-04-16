S&P Global Strengthens India Presence with new hub in Downtown Gurugram

New office reaffirms commitment to India as a critical centre for global talent and innovation

Underscores India's pivotal role in S&P Global's purpose of advancing essential intelligence for clients worldwide.

Gurugram (April 16, 2026): S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced the inauguration of its new, state-of-the-art office in Downtown Gurugram. This move marks a major investment in the company's long-standing presence in the city and reinforces India's role as a strategic hub for talent, with more than 16,000 S&P Global colleagues now based in the country.

The 1,90,000 square foot office space was inaugurated by senior leaders including Saugata Saha, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence and Chief Data Officer at S&P Global, Yann Le Pallec, President of S&P Global Ratings and Seth Fox, CTO, Digital Technology Services at S&P Global. The new Downtown office will house more than 3,500 colleagues in a hybrid work model across technology, data, operations, and customer success functions.

Given the scale of S&P Global’s India-based workforces in S&P Global Market Intelligence and the Enterprise Data Organization, Saugata Saha said, “India is poised for growth and remains one of the best performing major economies in the world. It is an extremely important hub for S&P Global with exceptional talent that is fundamental to our global strategy.” He added, “This investment reflects our confidence in India's future and our commitment to providing our people with an environment that fosters innovation and collaboration. The talent here is instrumental in our mission to advance essential intelligence, delivering impactful solutions for our customers and communities worldwide."

The workspace is purpose-built to enhance productivity, wellbeing, and sustainability, featuring several first-of-its-kind amenities in the region:

Enhanced client experience: A dedicated client experience room featuring interactive technology for immersive presentations, workshops and collaborative sessions

A dedicated client experience room featuring interactive technology for immersive presentations, workshops and collaborative sessions Future-Ready Technology : Empowering colleagues with a podcast studio, desk tablets, IT vending machines for essential accessories, and a mobile app to streamline daily workplace interactions.

: Empowering colleagues with a podcast studio, desk tablets, IT vending machines for essential accessories, and a mobile app to streamline daily workplace interactions. Creative Expression: Dedicated spaces for artistic and musical pursuits, including an art wall showcasing employee talent, a library, a "Blue Sky" ideation space and a jamming room

Dedicated spaces for artistic and musical pursuits, including an art wall showcasing employee talent, a library, a "Blue Sky" ideation space and a jamming room Sustainable by Design: Integrating eco-friendly products and practices that empower employees to make environmentally responsible choices

Integrating eco-friendly products and practices that empower employees to make environmentally responsible choices Focus on Wellbeing: Comprehensive wellness amenities including a mini-gym, nap pods, and a 400-seat cafeteria offering healthy dining options including gluten-free and vegan selections

Nilam Patel, Managing Director, India, S&P Global, added, "Our new Gurugram Downtown office exemplifies our people forward approach. By harmonizing cutting-edge technology with human-centred design, we are empowering our colleagues to do their best work while championing their overall wellbeing. This is more than an office; it's a destination designed to foster connection, creativity, and community."

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by other key leaders, underscoring the cross-divisional importance of the new hub. These included Abhishek Tomar, Head of Data for S&P Global’s Enterprise Data Organization, Vinay Arora, Head of Operations- Gurugram and Noida, Bhavna Batra, Global Head of People for the Enterprise Data Organisation and Head of People Solutions- India, Dan Bennett, Head of Technology for S&P Global’s Enterprise Data Organization, Frank Tarsillo, Chief Technology Officer at S&P Global Market Intelligence, O’Hara Macken, Chief Customer Experience Officer for S&P Global Market Intelligence, Cheryl Chen, President, S&P Global Foundation among others.

The new hub represents S&P Global's growth strategy in India, reflecting a deep commitment to local economic development through high-value job creation and skill development partnerships.

The Gurugram teams are integral to S&P Global's divisions and functions including S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, Enterprise Data Organisation, S&P Global Energy, Technology, Operations, Customer Success, Finance, Marketing, and People. Crisil, an S&P Global company, also maintains a strong presence in India and the NCR, complementing S&P Global’s engagement with Indian markets. These teams work on key products and platforms, delivering essential intelligence to clients worldwide.

To learn more about S&P Global, visit: www.spglobal.com