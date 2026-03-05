S&P Global Publishes Findings on Bitcoin's Evolving Role in Financial Markets

— Bitcoin now accounts for more than half of cryptocurrency markets’ nearly $2.33 trillion capitalization*

— Bitcoin's price has dropped by nearly half since October 2025

— Price volatility for bitcoin is on a long-term downward trend – though it remains higher than that of traditional assets

NEW YORK (March 5, 2026) – S&P Global today published new research examining how bitcoin has evolved from a niche asset to one with meaningful linkages to traditional financial markets.

‘Bitcoin Volatility Trends: A Deep Dive into Market Dynamics and Risk,’ provides a detailed analysis of bitcoin's market behavior, price patterns, and market trends.

Key findings from the research reveal:

Volatility Trends: Bitcoin's price swings are on a long-term downward trend as institutional adoption grows, though they remain larger than those of traditional assets. A growing market for bitcoin futures and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) increased bitcoin adoption, which in turn increased liquidity.

Cristina Polizu, Managing Director, S&P Global Ratings, said: “Our research indicates that bitcoin’s volatility has trended down over the long term, and that its behavior is increasingly linked to broader market conditions. At the same time, the added complexity of new bitcoin-related products can introduce risks beyond the asset itself, including custodial, smart contract, and operational risks.”

Bitcoin Volatility Trends: A Deep Dive into Market Dynamics and Risk,’ is part of the Look Forward research series, special reports that offer a deep dive into the most important themes, trends, and topics that are transforming the global economy.

S&P Global: Building on Growth in Digital Assets

S&P Global has continued driving growth in Digital Assets markets, underpinned by its leading analyst-driven research and opinions:

*As of Feb. 20, 2026