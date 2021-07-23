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LNG市场专家提供的每日定价数据和影响市场的资讯摘要。
无论您是贸易商、风控经理、分析师还是能源高管，Platts LNG快讯为您提供及时且相关的LNG市场报告和关键见解，以支持在这一动态行业中的关键决策。
通过独立和公正的参考价以及经过时间验证和证明的方法论，做出自信的交易和投资决策。
领先竞争对手抓住机会，利用情报帮助您理解全球和区域市场之间的互动。
通过数据了解市场活动随时间的变化