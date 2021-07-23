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概述

Platts LNG快讯提供对LNG市场的每日覆盖，通过全球和区域LNG市场的全面关键信息，为贸易商、风控经理、分析师和能源高管提供信息。

从实时交易的最新信息、突发资讯和市场分析到最新的全球价格评估，Platts LNG快讯提供及时且相关的见解，让您掌握市场动态，以快速和清晰的方式做出关键的业务决策。

本报告是我们LNG市场洞察产品的一部分。

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主要优势

无论您是贸易商、风控经理、分析师还是能源高管，Platts LNG快讯为您提供及时且相关的LNG市场报告和关键见解，以支持在这一动态行业中的关键决策。

贸易

通过独立和公正的参考价以及经过时间验证和证明的方法论，做出自信的交易和投资决策。

全球市场

领先竞争对手抓住机会，利用情报帮助您理解全球和区域市场之间的互动。

投资决策

通过数据了解市场活动随时间的变化