제품 및 솔루션
세계 정유소 데이터베이스는 글로벌 정유 산업에 대한 심층적이고 역사적이며 미래 지향적인 관점을 제공하여 변화하는 시장 역학을 이해하고 경쟁 우위를 확보할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 특정 정유소를 분석하거나, 지역적, 국가적 또는 글로벌 관점에서 최신 및 역사적 정보를 통해 세계의 모든 정유소에 대한 정보를 얻을 수 있습니다.
생산 능력을 평가하고 생산에 대한 전체적인 그림을 얻으세요. 모든 가능한 용량 요소를 분석하고 미래 지향적인 분석을 수행하며, 1984년까지 거슬러 올라가며 세계의 모든 정유소에 대한 포괄적인 데이터를 제공합니다
정보에 입각한 거래 및 투자 결정을 내리세요. 계획되거나 계획되지 않은 정전에 대응하는 전략을 개발하고, 강력한 소유권 및 운영자 데이터에 대한 접근을 통해 경쟁자의 상대적 위치를 평가하세요
유용한 대시보드를 통해 주요 지표에 빠르게 접근하고 당사의 데이터를 예측 모델에 손쉽게 통합하며, 단순화된 흐름도를 통해 복잡한 내용을 이해하고, 헌신적인 분석가의 직접적인 지원을 받을 수 있습니다.
전체 프로세스 흐름에 대한 포괄적인 관점과 원유 및 정제 제품에 대한 정전, 용량, 가동 및 수율 데이터에 대한 접근 권한이 주어집니다
단위 수준의 세부 정보와 용량 프로젝트에 대한 분석가의 견해에 접근하여 수율을 완전히 파악하고 마진을 강화합니다
전 세계 모든 정유소에 대한 상세한 회사 수준의 매핑을 가능하게 하는 과거 및 미래의 소유권 및 용량 데이터를 얻습니다
당사의 동적 대시보드를 통해 기업, 지역 또는 시설별 핵심 데이터를 한 곳에서 한눈에 확인할 수 있습니다
회사, 지역 및 국가별 생산량과 정유소별 정확한 수율 데이터를 제공하며, 원하는 세부 수준까지 데이터를 집계할 수 있습니다
Get the edge in today’s global markets with our Essential Intelligence® delivered through the providers and platforms which suit you.
For 100+ years, we've delivered Platts price assessments for physical and forward markets. Customers count on us for news, pricing, and analytics, ensuring transparent, efficient markets for confident decisions.
With 250+ Platts benchmarks, we're the industry standard for pricing negotiations and contracts. Our proven credibility in market transparency spans established and emerging markets.
Our robust methodology guarantees data integrity with stringent quality controls, diverse sources, and adherence to strict guidelines and IOSCO principles. We openly publish methodologies and price assessments to foster trust.
Gain access to our essential intelligence direct and from multiple providers – from the established to the cutting edge – all via multiple platforms that can give you a decisive edge in today's global markets.
Globally, our extensive pricing experts, dedicated to each commodity ensure that pricing and methodology accuracy and that reflect the nuances and complexities of the markets, offering invaluable insights to clients.
Platts offers an independent and unbiased view. Our commitment to impartiality ensures that our assessments and insights are trusted by market participants.
