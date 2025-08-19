S&P Global Offerings
제품 및 솔루션
Platts Global 석유 분석 서비스는 공급, 수요, 재고, 정제, 인프라 및 무역 흐름을 포함한 글로벌 석유 시장의 모든 측면을 조사합니다. S&P Global Energy 가격 및 글로벌 NGL 및 가스 시장에 대한 견해와 완전히 통합된 독점 데이터 세트를 통해 글로벌 및 지역 원유 및 제품 시장에 대한 포괄적인 정보를 얻을 수 있습니다.
가장 포괄적인 분석 제공을 통해 글로벌 석유 시장을 더 잘 이해합니다
고정 빈도 보고서 및 이벤트에 따른 공지를 통해 글로벌 원유, 제품 시장 및 지정학적 발전의 동향을 최신 상태로 유지할 수 있는 적시 데이터와 고유한 인사이트를 얻습니다
인터랙티브 모델과 포괄적인 데이터 세트를 통해 새로운 시장 연결을 구축하고 신흥 시장 동향에 대한 강력한 인사이트를 제공합니다
맞춤형 인사이트를 위한 에너지 콘텐츠 제작 분석가 및 컨설턴트에 엑세스합니다
세계 원유 및 석유 제품 시장에 대한 단기 및 중기 전망과 현재 시장 동인에 대한 중요한 정보
석유 시장에 영향을 미치는 모든 주요 요소에 대한 집중적인 보도를 제공하는 지역 예측 보고서
단기적으로 관련이 있고 거래 전략에 영향을 미칠 수 있는 주제를 다루는 간결하고 시기적절한 평가 및 시장 논평
Platts Analytics의 최신 견해와 공급 및 수요에 영향을 미치는 현재 이벤트의 가격 영향을 제시하는 간결하고 집중적인 논평
S&P Global Energy 고객 세미나에 대한 접근 권한
Get the edge in today’s global markets with our Essential Intelligence® delivered through the providers and platforms which suit you.
For 100+ years, we've delivered Platts price assessments for physical and forward markets. Customers count on us for news, pricing, and analytics, ensuring transparent, efficient markets for confident decisions.
With 250+ Platts benchmarks, we're the industry standard for pricing negotiations and contracts. Our proven credibility in market transparency spans established and emerging markets.
Our robust methodology guarantees data integrity with stringent quality controls, diverse sources, and adherence to strict guidelines and IOSCO principles. We openly publish methodologies and price assessments to foster trust.
Gain access to our essential intelligence direct and from multiple providers – from the established to the cutting edge – all via multiple platforms that can give you a decisive edge in today's global markets.
Globally, our extensive pricing experts, dedicated to each commodity ensure that pricing and methodology accuracy and that reflect the nuances and complexities of the markets, offering invaluable insights to clients.
Platts offers an independent and unbiased view. Our commitment to impartiality ensures that our assessments and insights are trusted by market participants.
