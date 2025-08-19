S&P Global Offerings
제품 및 솔루션
Platts Global NGL 분석 서비스는 업스트림 및 정제, 수요, 재고 인프라, 무역 흐름을 포함하여 글로벌 천연가스 액체(NGL) 시장의 모든 측면을 조사합니다.
당사의 NGL 보도는 글로벌 석유 및 천연가스 시장에 대한 견해와 통합되어 광범위한 데이터베이스와 분석 보고서를 통해 제공됩니다.
글로벌 NGL 공급 및 수요의 기본 사항에 대한 상세하고 통합된 관점을 확인하세요
데이터를 뒷받침하는 스토리와 가격을 주도하는 동향을 발견하세요
글로벌 NGL 생산, 무역 및 소비의 변화에 대한 인사이트를 얻으세요
정말 중요한 현재 시장 개발을 이해하세요
상품 및 주식 투자를 평가하기 위한 산업 배경을 파악하세요
주요 아시아 시장에서 나프타의 공급 및 수요 전망에 대한 상세한 분석
북서유럽과 아시아 간의 무역 흐름에 대한 인사이트
각 순도 제품의 10년 공급 및 수요 예측
북미 NGL 시장에 대한 주간 심층 데이터 및 분석
최근 글로벌 LPG의 근본적인 발전에는 가격, 국제 차익 거래, 무역 흐름, 석유화학 마진, 운영 비율, 현물 및 선물 원료 선호도, 그리고 지역별로 상이한 기후 영향이 포함됩니다.
미국의 전형적인 스팀 크래커에 대한 현재 및 역사적 마진을 제공하는 주간 슬라이드 쇼
DOE 프로판 공급 및 수요 통계에 관한 주간 차트 및 표
화물 수준의 미국 해상 수출에는 화물 크기 추정치, 프로판 및 부탄 분류, 목적지 정보가 포함됩니다.
역사적인 셰일 플레이 분별 마진, 에탄 프리미엄, 그리고 몬트 벨뷰 분별 마진 예측에 대한 업데이트
Get the edge in today’s global markets with our Essential Intelligence® delivered through the providers and platforms which suit you.
For 100+ years, we've delivered Platts price assessments for physical and forward markets. Customers count on us for news, pricing, and analytics, ensuring transparent, efficient markets for confident decisions.
With 250+ Platts benchmarks, we're the industry standard for pricing negotiations and contracts. Our proven credibility in market transparency spans established and emerging markets.
Our robust methodology guarantees data integrity with stringent quality controls, diverse sources, and adherence to strict guidelines and IOSCO principles. We openly publish methodologies and price assessments to foster trust.
Gain access to our essential intelligence direct and from multiple providers – from the established to the cutting edge – all via multiple platforms that can give you a decisive edge in today's global markets.
Globally, our extensive pricing experts, dedicated to each commodity ensure that pricing and methodology accuracy and that reflect the nuances and complexities of the markets, offering invaluable insights to clients.
Platts offers an independent and unbiased view. Our commitment to impartiality ensures that our assessments and insights are trusted by market participants.
