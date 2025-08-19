S&P Global Offerings
제품 및 솔루션
Platts 유럽 시장 스캔을 사용하여 유럽 정제유 제품 시장에 대한 포괄적인 일일 보기를 통해 혜택을 받는 석유 시장의 주요 플레이어에 합류하세요. 독립적인 보도를 통해 유럽 및 세계의 석유 제품 시장에 영향을 미치는 추진력과 국제 제품 가격에 대한 인사이트를 얻을 수 있습니다.
계약 내에서 일일 독립적인 현물 가격 평가를 벤치마크 또는 참조점으로 사용하여 최상의 거래를 확보하세요.
가격 평가를 사용하여 전략을 발전시키세요. 공급과 수요 변화에 적응하고 주요 정제 제품의 글로벌 차익 거래 기회를 포착하세요.
경쟁을 모니터링하고 거래를 참조하여 실제 구매자를 식별함으로써 새로운 기회를 발견하세요.
과거 이슈에 접근하여 관심 있는 주요 영역과 문제에 대한 맞춤형 참조를 만드세요.
북서유럽 및 지중해 화물 시장과 암스테르담-로테르담-앤트워프 바지 시장의 주요 정제유 제품에 대한 벤치마크 가격 평가.
ARA 및 ARA-독일/스위스 항로 바지 운임과 라인강 청정 바지 운임.
싱가포르, 페르시아만 및 일본의 일일 제품 가격, 전일 미국 현물 가격 및 유럽 주요 정제 제품에 대한 일일 거래 활동 보고서.
거래 보고 및 원유 시장 해설을 포함한 제품별 시장 해설.
아시아 현물 제품 평가 및 전일 미국 현물 제품 평가.
Nymex 및 ICE 선물 거래소 데이터 및 외환 환율.
각 벤치마크 Platts 평가의 전체 근거 및 벤치마크 가격 보고에 대한 IOSCO 원칙과의 완전한 정렬.
Platts Megawatt Daily에 나열된 가격 평가는 데이터 포인트 형식으로도 제공되어 쉬운 분석이 가능하며, 독점적인 선도 가격 평가 및 독점적인 월간 소매 가격 지수도 포함됩니다.
시장을 형성하는 RTO, 연방 및 주 정책, 전력 흐름에 영향을 미치는 전송 개발, 공급 및 수요 역학 설명.
신규 발전소 건설 및 폐쇄, 신규 용량 확보 요청.
Get the edge in today’s global markets with our Essential Intelligence® delivered through the providers and platforms which suit you.
For 100+ years, we've delivered Platts price assessments for physical and forward markets. Customers count on us for news, pricing, and analytics, ensuring transparent, efficient markets for confident decisions.
With 250+ Platts benchmarks, we're the industry standard for pricing negotiations and contracts. Our proven credibility in market transparency spans established and emerging markets.
Our robust methodology guarantees data integrity with stringent quality controls, diverse sources, and adherence to strict guidelines and IOSCO principles. We openly publish methodologies and price assessments to foster trust.
Gain access to our essential intelligence direct and from multiple providers – from the established to the cutting edge – all via multiple platforms that can give you a decisive edge in today's global markets.
Globally, our extensive pricing experts, dedicated to each commodity ensure that pricing and methodology accuracy and that reflect the nuances and complexities of the markets, offering invaluable insights to clients.
Platts offers an independent and unbiased view. Our commitment to impartiality ensures that our assessments and insights are trusted by market participants.
이 제품에 관심이 있으신가요?
양식을 작성해 주시면 팀원이 연락하여 귀하의 비즈니스에 적합한 솔루션을 안내해 드립니다.