제품 및 솔루션
Platts 화물 시장 전망 분석 서비스는 Platts 세계 석유 시장 예측의 독점적인 석유 및 무역 흐름 데이터를 활용하여 주요 탱커 크기 부문에서의 탱커 톤마일 수요 및 선박 수요에 대한 월간 보고서 및 예측을 개발합니다.
또한 이 서비스는 고객 질문에 답변할 수 있는 운송 분석가와 역사적 및 예측 탱커 통계 데이터베이스에 대한 접근을 제공합니다.
S&P Global Energy의 독점 데이터와 가격을 활용하여 전 세계 18개의 주요 원유 및 제품 무역 경로에 대한 최신 예측을 개발하는 유일한 화물 시장 보고서에 액세스합니다.
시장의 모든 각도를 살펴보는 글로벌 분석가 팀의 데이터와 분석을 통해 경쟁 우위를 확보할 수 있다는 확신을 가지고 행동합니다.
맞춤형 인사이트를 위한 S&P Global Energy 콘텐츠 제작의 분석가 및 컨설턴트에 액세스합니다.
특히 운송 요구 사항에 큰 영향을 미치는 석유 시장의 변화 개요.
탱커 건설, 전환 및 해체의 영향뿐만 아니라 파이프라인 흐름의 변화도 포함한 함대 용량 가정 요약.
각 클래스에 대한 월별 수요-공급 표, 역사적 및 예상 활용률 요약.
화물 시장의 최근 동향 및 예상 변화에 대한 해설.
탱커 연료 품질에 대한 논쟁과 같은 특별히 관심 있는 운송 문제에 대한 해설. 주제는 시장 발전 및 고객 피드백에 따라 변경됩니다.
Platts FMO 포털은 주요 거래 및 경로에 대한 운임을 예측하기 위해 역사적 및 예상 석유 이동의 독점 데이터베이스와 맞춤형 운송 모델을 활용합니다.
Get the edge in today’s global markets with our Essential Intelligence® delivered through the providers and platforms which suit you.
For 100+ years, we've delivered Platts price assessments for physical and forward markets. Customers count on us for news, pricing, and analytics, ensuring transparent, efficient markets for confident decisions.
With 250+ Platts benchmarks, we're the industry standard for pricing negotiations and contracts. Our proven credibility in market transparency spans established and emerging markets.
Our robust methodology guarantees data integrity with stringent quality controls, diverse sources, and adherence to strict guidelines and IOSCO principles. We openly publish methodologies and price assessments to foster trust.
Gain access to our essential intelligence direct and from multiple providers – from the established to the cutting edge – all via multiple platforms that can give you a decisive edge in today's global markets.
Globally, our extensive pricing experts, dedicated to each commodity ensure that pricing and methodology accuracy and that reflect the nuances and complexities of the markets, offering invaluable insights to clients.
Platts offers an independent and unbiased view. Our commitment to impartiality ensures that our assessments and insights are trusted by market participants.
