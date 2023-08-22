S&P Global Offerings
제품 및 솔루션
Platts 더디탱커 소식지는 더티 탱커 시장의 가장 중요한 발전 사항에 대한 일일 업데이트를 제공하여 기회를 식별하고 위험을 관리할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
Platts의 일일 글로벌 운임에 접근하여 원유 및 연료유의 현물 차익거래 기회를 포착합니다
데이터, 분석 및 해설을 통해 가격 동향을 식별하고 마진을 극대화합니다
Platts의 독립적인 요금에 접근하여 화물 협상을 강화하고 시장 가격으로 고정하고 용선합니다
프로젝트, 공급, 시장 역학 및 원유 거래에 대한 정보를 통해 경쟁에서 한 발 앞서 나갑니다
최신 글로벌 탱커 고정
일일 업데이트되는 독립적인 Worldscale 요금 및 운임 평가
수에즈 동부, 수에즈 서부 및 아메리카에 대한 별도의 해설
Market-on-Close 평가 과정에서 체결된 원유 거래
해당 시장 데이터 코드 및 해양 경보 페이지 번호
항구 폐쇄, 악천후 및 적재 프로그램을 포함한 탱커 민감 뉴스
동일한 화물 크기 및 경로에 대해 쉽게 식별할 수 있는 Worldscale 및 $/mt 변환
Get the edge in today’s global markets with our Essential Intelligence® delivered through the providers and platforms which suit you.
For 100+ years, we've delivered Platts price assessments for physical and forward markets. Customers count on us for news, pricing, and analytics, ensuring transparent, efficient markets for confident decisions.
With 250+ Platts benchmarks, we're the industry standard for pricing negotiations and contracts. Our proven credibility in market transparency spans established and emerging markets.
Our robust methodology guarantees data integrity with stringent quality controls, diverse sources, and adherence to strict guidelines and IOSCO principles. We openly publish methodologies and price assessments to foster trust.
Gain access to our essential intelligence direct and from multiple providers – from the established to the cutting edge – all via multiple platforms that can give you a decisive edge in today's global markets.
Globally, our extensive pricing experts, dedicated to each commodity ensure that pricing and methodology accuracy and that reflect the nuances and complexities of the markets, offering invaluable insights to clients.
Platts offers an independent and unbiased view. Our commitment to impartiality ensures that our assessments and insights are trusted by market participants.
