제품 및 솔루션
Platts 클랜탱커 소식지는 유조선 운임 및 고정 요율에 대한 최신 정보를 제공하여 가장 중요한 발전 사항을 완전히 파악할 수 있도록 하여 유조선 시장을 효과적으로 분석하고 기회를 식별하며 위험을 관리할 수 있도록 합니다.
일일 운임에 대한 접근을 통해 정제 제품의 이동을 추적합니다
보고서의 데이터와 해설을 분석하여 가장 저렴한 경로를 선택합니다
Platts의 독립적인 요율을 사용하여 시장 가격으로 고정하고 용선합니다
프로젝트, 공급, 시장 역학 및 규제 문제에 대한 정보에 접근합니다
다음과 함께 클린탱커 시장의 가장 중요한 발전에 대한 포괄적인 그림을 얻으십시오.
일일 업데이트되는 독립적인 Worldscale 요금 및 운임 평가
수에즈 동부, 수에즈 서부 및 아메리카에 대한 별도의 해설
유럽의 클린 제품 바지 운임
최신 시장 고정
글로벌 탱커 민감 관련 뉴스
주요 거래 허브의 시장 해설
동일한 화물, 크기 및 경로에 대해 쉽게 식별할 수 있는 Worldscale 및 $/mt 변환
Get the edge in today’s global markets with our Essential Intelligence® delivered through the providers and platforms which suit you.
For 100+ years, we've delivered Platts price assessments for physical and forward markets. Customers count on us for news, pricing, and analytics, ensuring transparent, efficient markets for confident decisions.
With 250+ Platts benchmarks, we're the industry standard for pricing negotiations and contracts. Our proven credibility in market transparency spans established and emerging markets.
Our robust methodology guarantees data integrity with stringent quality controls, diverse sources, and adherence to strict guidelines and IOSCO principles. We openly publish methodologies and price assessments to foster trust.
Gain access to our essential intelligence direct and from multiple providers – from the established to the cutting edge – all via multiple platforms that can give you a decisive edge in today's global markets.
Globally, our extensive pricing experts, dedicated to each commodity ensure that pricing and methodology accuracy and that reflect the nuances and complexities of the markets, offering invaluable insights to clients.
Platts offers an independent and unbiased view. Our commitment to impartiality ensures that our assessments and insights are trusted by market participants.
이 제품에 관심이 있으신가요?
양식을 작성해 주시면 팀원이 연락하여 귀하의 비즈니스에 적합한 솔루션을 안내해 드립니다.