제품 및 솔루션
MINT는 상품 거래자, 선박 운영 및 물류 팀을 위해 특별히 설계된 종합적인 선박 추적 솔루션입니다. 이는 전 세계의 상품 운반 해상 선박을 실시간으로 추적합니다.
선박 및 함대 데이터에 대한 심층적인 가시성과 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스를 통해 이 도구는 경로 계획을 최적화하고 화물 관리를 향상시키며 운영 효율성을 간소화할 수 있게 합니다. 이러한 기능은 또한 잠재적인 시장 진입 계획 지원 및 시장 점유율 분석을 위한 이상적인 벙커 연료 판매 정보 도구로 만듭니다.
목표 기준에 맞는 잠재 고객을 검색하여 잠재 리드를 더 효율적으로 식별합니다.
행정 업무에 소요되는 시간을 줄이고 대신 관계 구축과 거래 성사에 집중하여 생산성을 높입니다.
전 세계적으로 더 큰 잠재 고객 풀을 통해 확장성을 높일 수 있는 옵션을 제공합니다.
선박 및 물리적 배송을 모니터링하여 공급망을 자신 있게 관리하고, 이를 통해 전문적인 평판을 보호하고 위험을 최소화합니다.
특정 위치별 벙커 연료 배송 활동에 대한 인사이트를 얻고 주요 잠재 고객을 신속하게 식별하고 우선순위를 정할 수 있는 벙커 연료 판매자 모듈이 특별히 설계되었습니다.
분석 범위
쉽게 접근 가능한 다운로드 가능한 엑셀 보고서
사용자 정의 가능한 기능:
Get the edge in today’s global markets with our Essential Intelligence® delivered through the providers and platforms which suit you.
For 100+ years, we've delivered Platts price assessments for physical and forward markets. Customers count on us for news, pricing, and analytics, ensuring transparent, efficient markets for confident decisions.
With 250+ Platts benchmarks, we're the industry standard for pricing negotiations and contracts. Our proven credibility in market transparency spans established and emerging markets.
Our robust methodology guarantees data integrity with stringent quality controls, diverse sources, and adherence to strict guidelines and IOSCO principles. We openly publish methodologies and price assessments to foster trust.
Gain access to our essential intelligence direct and from multiple providers – from the established to the cutting edge – all via multiple platforms that can give you a decisive edge in today's global markets.
Globally, our extensive pricing experts, dedicated to each commodity ensure that pricing and methodology accuracy and that reflect the nuances and complexities of the markets, offering invaluable insights to clients.
Platts offers an independent and unbiased view. Our commitment to impartiality ensures that our assessments and insights are trusted by market participants.
