제품 및 솔루션
해상 상품(CAS)은 상품 공급, 무역 활동, 무역 관계 및 함대 분석에 대한 가시성을 제공하는 고빈도 시장 정보 서비스입니다. CAS는 대형 유조선이나 벌크선으로 운송되는 전 세계적으로 거래되는 수상 화물의 화물량과 항해 세부 정보를 보고합니다. 또한 무역 흐름 동향과 함대 지표에 대한 상세한 분석을 제공합니다.
계약된 조건에 따라 선적이 진행되고 있는지 모니터링할 수 있어 더 많은 통제와 투명성을 확보합니다
시장 참여자의 활동과 관계에 대한 정보를 확인하여 경쟁 우위를 확보합니다.
적절히 준비되고 구조화되며 품질 관리된 데이터세트를 통해 데이터 소싱, 정제, 통합, 분석 및 시각화에 소요되는 시간과 노력을 절약하면서 기존 분석을 보완하고 확장합니다.
정보를 명확히 이해하고 관련성 높은 실행 가능한 인사이트를 도출할 수 있도록 데이터에 대한 추가적인 맥락과 해석을 제공할 수 있는 당사의 애널리스트 및 시장 전문가에 대한 접근이 가능합니다
상품, 화물 및 금융 거래 의사 결정을 향상시켜 잠재적으로 더 나은 방법으로 다음을 수행할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
유조선 또는 벌크선으로 이동하는 모든 상품에 대한 거의 실시간 무역 흐름 정보: 원유(+500개의 고유 등급), 정제 제품, LNG, LPG, NGL, 바이오 연료, 화학 제품, 석탄, 철광석, 식품/사료, 산림 제품, 비료, 철금속 및 비철금속, 광물 및 기타 원자재.
보수적인 전문가 주도적 방법론과 신중한 소싱을 통해 선박 식별(선박 IMO 번호), 특성, 소유자 및 적재 및 하역 위치에 대한 가장 신뢰할 수 있고 포괄적인 데이터세트를 제공합니다.
시설, 지리적, 산업 부문 또는 회사 수준의 세부 사항에서 현재 및 과거에 거래가 추적되는, 잘 구조화된 데이터 테이블 및 인터페이스.
실시간 선박 추적 – 발라스트 및 적재 항해.
혼잡, 선대 운용, 대기 시간, 경로 선택 등에 대한 분석.
적재 및 발라스트 항해에 대한 향상된 목적지 예측.
운송 중에도 상품 유형 및 등급에 따라 구분된 무역 흐름.
업계에서 선발된 경험 많은 시장 분석가들로 구성된 전담 팀이 작성한 정기적으로 발행되는 시장 조사 노트.
다양한 전달 방식 – 웹 기반 분석 대시보드, API, 엑셀 추출, 선박 추적 인터페이스, 연구 노트, 전화/웨비나.
Get the edge in today’s global markets with our Essential Intelligence® delivered through the providers and platforms which suit you.
For 100+ years, we've delivered Platts price assessments for physical and forward markets. Customers count on us for news, pricing, and analytics, ensuring transparent, efficient markets for confident decisions.
With 250+ Platts benchmarks, we're the industry standard for pricing negotiations and contracts. Our proven credibility in market transparency spans established and emerging markets.
Our robust methodology guarantees data integrity with stringent quality controls, diverse sources, and adherence to strict guidelines and IOSCO principles. We openly publish methodologies and price assessments to foster trust.
Gain access to our essential intelligence direct and from multiple providers – from the established to the cutting edge – all via multiple platforms that can give you a decisive edge in today's global markets.
Globally, our extensive pricing experts, dedicated to each commodity ensure that pricing and methodology accuracy and that reflect the nuances and complexities of the markets, offering invaluable insights to clients.
Platts offers an independent and unbiased view. Our commitment to impartiality ensures that our assessments and insights are trusted by market participants.
이 제품에 관심이 있으신가요?
양식을 작성해 주시면 팀원이 연락하여 귀하의 비즈니스에 적합한 솔루션을 안내해 드립니다.