제품 및 솔루션
클라이언트는 특정 형질에 대한 R&D, 규제 승인 및 시장 현황을 파악하여 수출 리스크 완화(곡물 수출 활용 사례), 경쟁사 인텔리전스(작물 과학 활용 사례), 원료 출처 파악(식품 제조업체 활용 사례)에 활용할 수 있습니다.
전 세계 GMO 및 NGT 규제를 이해하여 원활한 글로벌 운영 및 무역을 지원합니다.
규제 변화를 선제적으로 파악해 리스크 관리를 강화하고 전략적 의사결정을 지원합니다.
유전자 편집 규제, 선도 기업, 종자 시장 전망에 대한 핵심 인사이트를 제공하여 정보에 기반한 의사결정을 지원합니다.
NGT 규제, 주요 기업 및 종자 시장 전망에 대한 핵심 인사이트를 제공하여 정보에 기반한 의사결정을 지원합니다.
종자 기술의 시장 동향을 예측하여 경쟁 우위를 확보합니다.
국가별 규제를 다루는 보고서 – GMO 및 NGT의 수입/수출 및 재배에 대한 국가별 현황 요약, 주요 규제 기관 및 핵심 규정/법률 포함
유전자 편집 보고서 - 규제, 주요 기업 및 종자 시장 전망에 대한 인사이트 제공
다음 항목에 맞춰 구성된 작물 과학 시장 리포팅 뉴스 피드:
데이터베이스의 정기(월간) 업데이트. 업데이트 요약에는 형질전환 및 새로운 유전체 기술을 활용해 개발된 식물 제품/형질 목록이 포함됩니다.
2,900개 이상의 GMO와 500개 이상의 NGT를 포함하며, 다음 정보 수록:
50개국을 대상으로 27개 작물 카테고리를 포함
