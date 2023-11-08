S&P Global Offerings
끊임없이 변화하는 오늘날의 농업 환경에서 작물 과학 산업은 중대한 전환점에 직면해 있습니다. 환경적으로 책임 있는 관행에 대한 소비자 요구 증가, 강화되는 규제 감독, 그리고 지속적인 병해충 저항성 문제는 보다 지속가능한 솔루션에 대한 시급한 필요성을 만들어내고 있습니다.
전 세계가 지속 가능한 농업의 지대한 중요성을 인식함에 따라, 점점 더 많은 기업들이 장기적인 지속가능성 목표에 부합하도록 전략을 재정비하고 있습니다. 이러한 변화는 생물학적 제제의 도입에 의해 가속화되고 있습니다.
S&P Global Energy의 생물학적 제제 시장 분석 서비스는 제품군, 작물, 지역 및 기업 성과를 포함하여 생물학적 제제 산업의 구조와 규모를 종합적으로 평가합니다. 또한 귀중한 제품 데이터와 시장 규모 예측을 제공합니다.
포괄적인 경쟁사 분석을 수행하고, 생물학적 병해충 방제를 포함한 보다 지속가능한 작물 보호 전략으로 전환할 수 있습니다.
생물학적 제제에 대한 규제 환경과 이것이 귀사의 운영 및 상업 전략에 미치는 영향을 이해할 수 있습니다.
예측 정보를 활용해 R&D 및 마케팅 전략을 수립하고, 투자 결정을 지원합니다.
S&P Global의 독자적인 데이터세트에 기반한 국가 및 작물 시장에 대한 상세한 인사이트 제공
생물학적 제제 부문에서 활동하는 주요 기업에 대한 개요 제공: 매출 성과에 대한 독자적 추정치, 제품 포트폴리오에 대한 인사이트, 연구개발 프로젝트를 포함한 각종 투자 현황
생물학적 방제제 및 생물자극제에 대한 주요 지역별 최신 규제 정책에 대한 포괄적인 개요 제공
주요 시장 부문에 대해 5년간의 과거 데이터와 2030년까지의 전망에 접근 가능하며, 오프라인 분석을 위한 PDF 보고서와 Excel 파일을 함께 제공합니다. 또한 시장을 선도하는 제품 카테고리 및 유효성분(연구개발 중인 제품 포함)에 대한 분석을 제공합니다.
Get the edge in today’s global markets with our Essential Intelligence® delivered through the providers and platforms which suit you.
For 100+ years, we've delivered Platts price assessments for physical and forward markets. Customers count on us for news, pricing, and analytics, ensuring transparent, efficient markets for confident decisions.
With 250+ Platts benchmarks, we're the industry standard for pricing negotiations and contracts. Our proven credibility in market transparency spans established and emerging markets.
Our robust methodology guarantees data integrity with stringent quality controls, diverse sources, and adherence to strict guidelines and IOSCO principles. We openly publish methodologies and price assessments to foster trust.
Gain access to our essential intelligence direct and from multiple providers – from the established to the cutting edge – all via multiple platforms that can give you a decisive edge in today's global markets.
Globally, our extensive pricing experts, dedicated to each commodity ensure that pricing and methodology accuracy and that reflect the nuances and complexities of the markets, offering invaluable insights to clients.
Platts offers an independent and unbiased view. Our commitment to impartiality ensures that our assessments and insights are trusted by market participants.
